Firefly's Alpha Rocket Put a Satellite in the Wrong Orbit
The Firefly Alpha rocket launched on December 22.
Following a successful liftoff, Firefly’s Alpha rocket seems to have misplaced its payload due to a second stage anomaly.
The small rocket launched on Friday, December 22, at 12:32 p.m. ET from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The mission, called “Fly the Lightning,” was carrying a satellite developed by Lockheed Martin to test an electronically steerable antenna. Alpha reached orbit, and the rocket’s second stage separated and its engine shut off as planned. Around 40 minutes after launch, however, the rocket’s second stage burn failed, and Alpha did not deliver the payload to its precise target orbit, Firefly wrote in a statement.
Friday’s mission was Alpha’s fourth liftoff as the company looks to increase the rate of its launches. Firefly’s first attempt to fly its Alpha rocket ended in an explosion: On September 2, 2021, one of Alpha’s four first-stage Reaver engines shut down unexpectedly about 15 seconds after launch, activating the flight termination system and causing the rocket to explode in a massive fireball above the Pacific Ocean.
For more spaceflight in your life, follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and bookmark Gizmodo’s dedicated Spaceflight page.
