Firehouse Animal Health Center delivers $10,000 worth of vet care

Veterinarian Lara Wilson, right, and veterinary technician Morgan Shannon examine Chili, one of two Chihuhuas belonging to Charles and Nicole Richard, at Firehouse Animal Health Center in Kyle on Tuesday. Firehouse is donating $10,000 worth of veterinary care to the Statesman’s Season For Caring campaign, including for the Richards’ Chihuahuas.

Fifteen-year-old Chili and 4-year-old Chulita are not sure about going to the vet, but once they settle in at Firehouse Animal Health Center in Kyle, Chulita is delivering licks to veterinary technician Morgan Shannon, even as Shannon is holding her to get blood from her foreleg.

Shannon and veterinarian Dr. Lara Wilson understand Chihuahua.

"I speak fluent angry Chihuahua as an angry Chihuahua owner myself," Wilson said as Chulita greets her with a growl.

"They are pit bulls in a small body," Shannon said.

On Tuesday, Firehouse Animal Health Center delivered a free well-check for Chili and Chulita as well as follow-up care. The seven Central Texas Firehouse locations have again pledged $10,000 worth of services to the pets of the Statesman Season for Caring's featured families. This is the seventh year Firehouse has given this donation.

Charles and Nicole Richard watch as veterinary technician Morgan Shannon takes Chulita for an examination.

Chili and Chulita's owners, Charles and Nicole Richard, would not be able to afford this care. Charles, 50, has stage 4 lung cancer. He has a tumor in his lung as well as spots in his brain and hip and now possibly his tailbone. He's receiving radiation almost daily. Since he was diagnosed in June, he has not been able to work as a tow truck driver. His wife, Nicole, a nurse, is his full-time caregiver.

They have run out of savings and have relied on friends and family to help pay the bills. The Richards were nominated to Statesman Season for Caring by Austin Palliative Care, which helps provide care for people with serious illnesses.

While the Richards' focus has been on Charles' medical care, they worry about Chili and Chulita. Chili seems to be scratching all the time, especially around her back legs. Chulita has not been fixed and is a bit possessive of her parents.

Charles Richard places Chulita on a scale. She got bloodwork to prepare for spaying, a rabies vaccination, and heartworm and flea and tick preventives.

Both dogs got bloodwork and a plan for updating their vaccines over time because of their size. Chili got an injection to help her arthritis and medication for allergies and to prevent heartworms and fleas and ticks. She also received some anti-anxiety meds for her next vet visit.

After some growling and threats to bite, Chili settled into veterinary technician Maddy Ramirez's arms as her blood was drawn.

"Good girl, you are doing so good, Chili. Good girl, pretty girl," Ramirez told Chili, who almost fell asleep during the blood draw.

Once her bloodwork comes in, Wilson will discuss whether it would be safe with her age and heart murmur to give Chili a dental cleaning; her teeth are in decay.

For Chulita, the bloodwork should give the all-clear to have her spayed. That will prevent infection. She did get her rabies vaccination as well as taking home heartworm and flea and tick preventives.

Providing care for the dogs and cats of Season for Caring families "is my pleasure," Wilson said. "I think they are very loved dogs. I'm glad to get them some care."

For Charles and Nicole Richard, Tuesday was a relief. Even though they are apprehensive about getting Chili's teeth cleaned, if her bloodwork is OK, they'll consider it.

"I'm so glad this was an option to explore," Charles said. "It's a lot of money, and we definitely couldn't have afforded it at all."

The Richards still have many items on their wish list. Nicole needs a chiropractor to help with back pain. After caring for her father, who died of cancer, and now Charles, she has not updated her Texas nursing license and needs help with that process. She could use an Ulta gift card to get a haircut.

They also need a garage door opener, carpet cleaning and gift cards to H-E-B and Walmart.

For Chili and Chulita, they would like Amazon and Tomlinson's gift cards to help pay for food.

Charles Richard would like to take his wife on a date to the Alamo Drafthouse and would love a gift card for that. He also does screen printing and would like Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, a laptop and a direct-to-film printer.

To find out more about the Richards or give an item on their wish list, contact Austin Palliative Care, a subsidiary of Hospice Austin, 512-397-3360, option 3, austinpalliativecare.org.

Charles and Nicole Richard hold their Chihuahuas, Chulita and Chili, at Firehouse Animal Health Center in Kyle on Tuesday. "I'm so glad this was an option to explore," Charles said. "It's a lot of money, and we definitely couldn't have afforded it at all."

25th Season for Caring

