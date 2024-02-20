Fireman of 50 years honored for decades of service
For fifty years, John Behler has called the Casnovia Township Fire Department home. In January, he was honored by the township for his decades of service.
For fifty years, John Behler has called the Casnovia Township Fire Department home. In January, he was honored by the township for his decades of service.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
TechTaka, a South Korean online shopping fulfillment startup that provides third-party logistics services for e-commerce sellers, has raised $9.5 million (12.6 billion KRW) in a Series B round of funding from a sole investor, Altos Ventures. The outfit helps e-commerce sellers manage the supply chain, from warehousing, order packing and shipping, so that TechTaka users can focus on product and marketing. The startup also provides a SaaS operating system to optimize the online vendors' supply chain and logistics operations.
The stylish piece looks just as good in person as it did online, and now it's an even better bargain.
The Lerner family is keeping control of the Washington Nationals after all.
Whether you live in the White House or just a white house, every abode can use a little beautifying this time of year.
It takes the guesswork out of preparing 120+ types of food and even has a magnet so you can stick it to the fridge.
The Detroit Three spent a combined $22.7 billion buying back their shares and paying dividends last year.
I can't stop stuffing my shopping cart with discounted Free People dresses, Tory Burch totes, Birkenstocks, Ray-Bans and more (so much more).
From a 'Stanley Pup' cup to a Coco 'Chewnel' purse, here are the most luxe animal toys for the aspiring four-legged influencer.
With players returning from absences for a variety of reasons or changing teams, now is a good time to consider these six skaters for your roster.
It's time for the NASCAR Cup Series' biggest race of the year: the Daytona 500. Here's how to tune in.
GlobalFoundries has secured $1.5 billion in CHIPS Act funding to bolster domestic semiconductor supply chains. Among other things, the company aims to produce "high value technologies not currently available in the US" at a new facility.
These steals run the gamut, from a 24-inch cutie for a ridiculous $65 to a 98-inch behemoth for $2,000 off — seriously.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. In a New York Times piece late last year, the Gray Lady broke down how the current boom in AI came to be -- highlighting many of the usual suspects like Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Larry Page.
The Nets have a 21-33 record.
More than 27,000 shoppers agree with the legendary performer — and at over 30% off, the savings are un-'Believe'-able.
From a viral Bissell steamer to a KitchenAid stand mixer, you'll want to grab these deals before they're toast.
Hendriks won't pitch in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.
After letting rival camera companies catch up for the last few years, Sony laid down a gauntlet with the 24.6-megapixel A9 III.
Softer-than-expected economic data has provided the first gut check for investors since consensus began embracing a soft landing for the US economy in December.