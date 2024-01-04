Fires damage LaVale home, Frostburg bed and breakfast

Jan. 4—LAVALE — An early-morning fire Wednesday displaced a LaVale resident, while a second blaze hours later damaged a Frostburg bed and breakfast, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the 4:30 a.m. fire at the Christie Tyndall property at 10 Asbury Ave., located just off National Highway near Vocke Road, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office. More than two dozen volunteer firefighters, led by the LaVale Volunteer Fire Department, controlled the blaze within 10 minutes of its response after the occupant discovered fire in a front porch area.

Although the cause of the fire has not been determined, state investigators said they have not ruled out that discarded smoking materials ignited yard waste under metal flashing before extending to an interior wall of the structure.

In Frostburg, minor smoke damage occurred to the Allegheny Trail House at 156 E. Main St. after an apparent electrical fire in the basement of the two-story structure, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

Occupants of the bed and breakfast located a half-mile from the Frostburg trailhead of the Great Allegheny Passage smelled smoke before safely exiting the property.

Frostburg Fire Department controlled the fire with assistance of Shaft volunteer firefighters following alert by Allegany County 911 dispatchers at about 8:30 a.m.

"The fire originated in the basement and was apparently electrical in nature," said Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Department of Emergency Services.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

Units were on the scene for less than an hour.