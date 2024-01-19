Fires damage two homes in Cheboygan County

CHEBOYGAN — The Alverno Fire Department was busy this week responding to two house fires.

A fire at a home on Page Road in Grant Township on Tuesday resulted in injuries to an elderly man, according to Alverno Fire Chief Ronald Fenlon.

"We got our first call at 12:16 p.m. in reference to a house fire (and) one room that was fully engulfed," Fenlon said. "The first fireman on the scene found an elderly gentleman outside of the residence who was covered in black soot. The fireman rendered first aid until the ambulance got there."

Alverno firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday that destroyed a home on Page Road in Grant Township and another one that destroyed a garage attached to a home in Benton Township on Thursday.

Fenlon said the ambulance transported the injured man to McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey where he was treated for smoke inhalation. He was later transferred to a hospital in Flint.

"The state police fire marshal will conduct an investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire," said Fenlon, who noted that the home was completely destroyed.

No firefighters were injured while battling the fire, which was extinguished about 90 minutes after his department arrived on the scene, said Fenlon.

Meanwhile, Fenlon's crew also responded to a house fire on U.S. 23 in Benton Township on Thursday afternoon.

"The homeowner called 911 to advise that there was a fire in the garage which is attached to the home. The garage was destroyed," Fenlon said.

There were no injuries at this blaze, according to Fenlon and the home had "minimal" damage. Crews were on the scene for about four hours.

The Cheboygan City Fire Department and the Inverness Fire Department assisted Alverno. Assistance was also provided by Cheboygan Life Support Systems and the Cheboygan County Road Commission.

No cause has been established for the fire and it remains under investigation, Fenlon said.

The Alverno Fire Department covers Aloha, Benton and Grant townships in Cheboygan County.

