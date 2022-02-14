Fires damage two homes in St. Lucie County; two taken to the hospital

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Fires damaged two homes over the weekend, with one incident sending two people to the hospital, according to officials Monday.

The most recent happened about 6 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 200 block of Southwest Cherryhill Road in Port St. Lucie, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District and Port St. Lucie police.

Sgt. John Dellacroce, Port St. Lucie police spokesperson, said police arrived and saw the front bedroom engulfed in flames from the front window. A man and a woman were outside. He said a resident was using a garden hose to try to extinguish the flames. Dellacroce said the home did not appear livable.

Brenda Stokes, St. Lucie County Fire District spokesperson, said the amount of damage was unclear, but there were no reported injuries.

American Red Cross volunteer members went to help three people at the home, according to the Red Cross.

Fire District officials were called about 3 a.m. Sunday to a fire at a home in the 2000 block of Avenue Q. Two people were taken to a hospital after that incident, but the extent of the injuries and the amount of damage to the home were unclear.

St. Lucie County Fire District officials respond Feb. 13, 2022, to a fire on Avenue Q

Firefighters remained at the address until just before 7 a.m., Stokes said.

Stokes said the Southwest Cherryhill Road and Avenue Q fires are under investigation, but neither appear suspicious.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-692-8936. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida fires: Two homes destroyed in separate weekend Florida fires