Fires investigated as arson in Meridian

Feb. 16—Meridian fire investigators are gathering evidence and conducting interviews after two fires were set this week.

Fire Marshal Vince Vincent said a fire Tuesday at Hawkins Memorial United Methodist Church was set intentionally, and an investigation is ongoing.

"It's an open investigation," he said.

A fire in a vacant house at Bragg Avenue and St. Charles Street on Wednesday is also being investigated, Vincent said. The fire was set in one structure and spread to another, he said.

While investigators have determined Wednesday's fire was intentionally set, he said the initial investigation at the scene didn't uncover any connection with the previous day's church fire.

No injuries were reported in the fires.