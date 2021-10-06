Fires rage in Argentina forest
Firefighters battle forest fires in Caminiaga, a town in Argentina's province Cordoba. No deaths or injuries have so far been reported.
Officials said the woman bought “bulk produce” weekly, including 10 cases of apples and 50 pounds of carrots.
Evacuation orders were issued for Mineral King Road from Highway 198 to Oak Grove Bridge, and Mineral King Drive up to Sequoia National Park boundary.
Less than a week after one appeared across the East Coast, people in Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico saw a bright blue fireball early Sunday morning.
Northwestern Italy has been hit by record rainfall from a complex system of thunderstorms, triggering flooding and mudslides, per AP.By the numbers: 29.2 inches of rain fell in 12 hours on Monday in Rossiglione, Genoa province, just south of Milan. That's a new European record, meteorologists noted Tuesday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It represents over half the typical amount of rainfall that region gets in one year (slightly more than 50 inches). "
The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices. The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin. “Our motto is, water from air isn’t magic, it’s science, and that’s really what we’re doing with these machines," said Ted Bowman, design engineer at Washington state-based Tsunami Products.
The Windy Fire in California's Sierra Nevada has killed 44 giant sequoias, according to early surveys. The fire was 68% contained Monday morning.
Be careful what you ask of the National Weather Service in Miami.
U.S. officials on Tuesday approved a long-lasting fire retardant that could significantly aid in fighting increasingly destructive wildfires by stopping them before they ever start. The U.S. Forest Service approved Perimeter Solutions’ fire retardant that is intended to be used as a preventative measure and can last for months. It’s similar to the company’s red-dyed retardant dropped from aircraft while fighting active wildfires, but it’s clear and sprayed by ground-based workers and equipment.
The head of a South African animal welfare group says she's "never been this angry," after discovering "one of the worst cases of animal abuse."
A thick haze continued to sit over the Central Valley on Tuesday as firefighters keep on their fight against the KNP Complex Fire burning in the Sequoia National Forest.
Steel companies internationally have been in the race to produce clean steel products to help large customers meet their own carbon reduction goals. Nucor says its new line, branded Econiq, is the first at the broad scale that the company is offering.
The operators of an Illinois coal mine defied orders and dumped toxic foam deep underground as part of an unsuccessful attempt to extinguish a fire that had stalled production in September.
The woman was asleep on a seawall when she fell into the canal and was "suddenly" attacked by a large alligator, according to St. Pete Fire Rescue
The bear’s cubs were later euthanized, officials said.
Readers, some from outside California, respond to another call for a water pipeline to be built from the Mississippi River to the West.
(SOUNDBITE)(English) CZECH VOLCANO FAN EVA KUBELKOVA, WHO TRAVELLED TO LA PALMA TO EXPERIENCE THE CUMBRE VIEJA VOLCANO ERUPTION, SAYING:"When I saw how powerful it is, with my own eyes, I was shaking all the afternoon, I didn't make one good picture that afternoon and the evening because my body was shaking.’’Locator: La Palma, SpainEva Kubelkova has hunted active volcanoes for seven yearsShe booked tickets to La Palmajust one day before the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruptedafter tracking an uptick in seismic activity in the area"I knew, or I felt, that it (the eruption) may happen, so on Saturday 18, I was at home in Azores island and I was looking at the data from volcanodiscovery.com and I was thinking, 'yellow alert for this La Palma volcano, this is not normal, there may be eruptions coming soon,' but none of us expected it was going to be so fast right, because it went from yellow semaphore to eruption."On Sept. 19 the volcano began spewing red-hot lavalaying waste to hundreds of buildings and farmsand forcing thousands to evacuate"Even after all those years looking at the volcano, studying and witnessing many eruptions, even big eruptions in the world. This one, with the sound, we hear it know, with the scary sound, was special, was something different."
The corporate developer of a multi-billion-dollar pipeline system that takes natural gas liquids from the Marcellus Shale gas field to an export terminal near Philadelphia was charged criminally on Tuesday after a grand jury concluded that it flouted Pennsylvania environmental laws and fouled waterways and residential water supplies across hundreds of miles. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the sprawling case at a news conference at Marsh Creek State Park in Downingtown, where Sunoco Pipeline LP spilled thousands of gallons of drilling fluid last year.
Coy Verdin grew up 100 feet (30 meters) or so from the slow-moving waters of Bayou Grand Caillou, and a few miles north of Louisiana's marshy coast. A third-generation fisherman who also coaches volleyball at Grand Caillou Middle School in Houma, Verdin speaks glowingly, almost reverently about bayou life. Not after Ida severely damaged his home — less than a year after it took minor damage from Hurricane Zeta.
Many scientists and environmental campaigners question the industry’s claims to offer a clean, renewable energy source that the planet desperately needs The Enviva plant in Northampton county, North Carolina. Photograph: SELC Thick dust has been filling the air and settling on homes in Debra David’s neighborhood of Hamlet, North Carolina, ever since a wood pellet plant started operating nearby in 2019. The 64-year-old said the pollution is badly affecting the health of the population, which has