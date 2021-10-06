Fires rage in Argentina forest

Reuters Videos

(SOUNDBITE)(English) CZECH VOLCANO FAN EVA KUBELKOVA, WHO TRAVELLED TO LA PALMA TO EXPERIENCE THE CUMBRE VIEJA VOLCANO ERUPTION, SAYING:"When I saw how powerful it is, with my own eyes, I was shaking all the afternoon, I didn't make one good picture that afternoon and the evening because my body was shaking.’’Locator: La Palma, SpainEva Kubelkova has hunted active volcanoes for seven yearsShe booked tickets to La Palmajust one day before the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruptedafter tracking an uptick in seismic activity in the area"I knew, or I felt, that it (the eruption) may happen, so on Saturday 18, I was at home in Azores island and I was looking at the data from volcanodiscovery.com and I was thinking, 'yellow alert for this La Palma volcano, this is not normal, there may be eruptions coming soon,' but none of us expected it was going to be so fast right, because it went from yellow semaphore to eruption."On Sept. 19 the volcano began spewing red-hot lavalaying waste to hundreds of buildings and farmsand forcing thousands to evacuate"Even after all those years looking at the volcano, studying and witnessing many eruptions, even big eruptions in the world. This one, with the sound, we hear it know, with the scary sound, was special, was something different."