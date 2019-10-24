California wildfires force evacuations as fierce winds fuel the blazes originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Wildfires are erupting across California, fueled by dry air, fierce winds and high temperatures.

Over 190,000 California customers are in the dark Thursday as power companies preemptively cut electricity in an attempt to keep fires from starting.

The Kincade wildfire began in Sonoma County in Northern California's wine country Wednesday night.

PHOTO: A home is engulfed in flames as wind and embers rip through the area during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images) More

(MORE: Hundreds of thousands of California residents brace for another planned blackout as high winds persist)

As winds reached up to 76 mph, the blaze exploded to a massive 10,000 acres overnight.

PHOTO: Firefighters confer while battling the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019. (Noah Berger/AP) More

PHOTO: Embers blow across a road during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images) More

The Kincade fire is 0% contained and the cause is under investigation.

The #KincadeFire is relentless. Still going strong and out of control at 5:50am. Is started at 10pm. It is very windy out here. pic.twitter.com/nu3AHSoMwF — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 24, 2019

PHOTO: Flames approach rolling hills of grape vines during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images) More

Cal Fire spokesperson Amy Head said the fire is wind driven and it's hard for crews to keep up.

"We just can’t keep ahead of it ... we are almost chasing it and trying to catch up with it," she said Thursday morning.

Cal fire tells me they have so far kept the #KincadeFire to the outskirts of Geyserville. They evacuated the town as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/8uNxthD6OW — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 24, 2019

We’re evacuating a few more homes north of Pine Flat Road. #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/XBf6n4mIHG — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) October 24, 2019

(MORE: How the California power outages reduce wildfire risk: What you need to know)

The community of Geyserville is under mandatory orders to evacuate immediately, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office warned Thursday.

#kincadefire is moving quickly. This is why we issued evacuation orders. Be safe, Sonoma County. pic.twitter.com/AdhnZGciq6 — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) October 24, 2019

(MORE: Crews race to stop brush fire in Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles)

In Southern California, winds are expected to be even stronger due to the higher mountain range, creating Santa Ana winds.

In San Bernardino County, which is inland from Los Angeles, the Old Water fire is threatening homes as winds gust up to 50 mph.

#OldWaterFire evacuations update: - Arrowhead Road is now also under mandatory evacuation

- Area of Mariposa Dr. and David Way remains under evacuation

- An evacuation center location is being determined @SanBernardinoPD @SanBernardinoNF Krn pic.twitter.com/bgSCUPSAYw



— SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 24, 2019

Early morning footage of #SBCoFD firefighters effecting immediate evacuations with @SanBernardinoPD and @SanBernardinoNF as wind driven fire races towards homes on the #OldWaterFire .-JRS pic.twitter.com/Uvqq5viKQw — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 24, 2019