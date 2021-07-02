Fires threaten California homes as dangerous July 4 looms

TERRY CHEA and JOHN ANTCZAK
·4 min read

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires fueled by bone-dry brush and timber surged through Northern California forests on Friday, burning several homes and forcing thousands to flee mountain communities even as authorities prepared for a hot, crowded Fourth of July weekend that could bring the threat of new blazes.

Three wildfires near the towering Mount Shasta volcano an hour's drive from the Oregon border had burned around 50 square miles of land — a relatively small figure compared to sweeping, deadly fires of years past that blackened thousands of square miles.

But the blazes weren't anywhere near being surrounded as they continued to threaten homes in nearby areas.

“It is very hot and dry,” said Suzi Johnson, a Shasta-Trinity National Forest spokeswoman for the Salt Fire, which broke out Wednesday and grew to 7 square miles (18 square kilometers), shutting several lanes of Interstate 5 and prompting evacuation orders for some roads in Lakehead, an unincorporated community of around 700 people.

A reporter for the Redding Record Searchlight saw at least a dozen buildings destroyed south of Lakehead, including homes, garages and outbuildings, the paper reported.

Tim Grubb used a hose on Thursday to wet down his wooden home in Lakehead as flames burned in the surrounding mountains.

“Real concerned," he said. “The winds coming up and the flames aren’t too far away. So we got to pay attention.”

Alexis Hohimer and her son, Michael, ended up at a Red Cross shelter in the city of Shasta Lake after authorities ordered their trailer park to evacuate early Thursday.

“I’m still pretty concerned," she said. “I left some cats there and it’s an RV. So, you know, if it burned, I couldn’t go to another park."

“So all we can do is hope and pray right now. Keep our fingers crossed,” she said.

Fire officials told the Record Searchlight that the fire might have been started Wednesday afternoon by hot parts or pieces of a car on the interstate flying off and igniting dry brush.

No building damage was reported from two other northern fires, which erupted as California and the rest of the U.S. West was mired in a historic drought tied to climate change.

To the north, the Lava Fire burning partly on the flanks of Mount Shasta grew to nearly 31 square miles (80 square kilometers) and was 27% contained. Evacuation orders for some 3,500 people in or near the city of Weed remained in effect.

The steep, rocky terrain challenged nearly 1,300 firefighters battling the blaze, which was ignited by lightning last week.

To the northeast, the Tennant Fire that broke out Monday in the Klamath National Forest and forced evacuations grew to about 15 square miles (38 square kilometers). The fire was expected to advance north toward Oregon, and its cause was being investigated.

The blazes erupted during an extraordinary heat wave that stretched from the upper reaches of California and broke high temperature records in the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures in the Mount Shasta area were expected to reach nearly 100 degrees over the weekend, making conditions even tougher for firefighters who already are dealing with rugged terrain.

California also sweltered last week in heat that was blamed on a dome of high pressure that covered the U.S. West.

Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been forced to battle wildfires and California is bracing for what some experts fear will be one of its worst fire seasons yet. Much of the state is in the midst of a drought that has dried up vegetation and increased fire danger. Climate change has been predicted to make for a longer fire season and fiercer blazes.

Last year, wildfires scorched more than 6,562 square miles (17,000 square kilometers) of land, the most in its recorded history. And just three years ago, a fire in Butte County in Northern California killed 85 people and largely destroyed the town of Paradise.

This year, many of California’s national parks have restrictions on campfires, cooking and smoking because of fire risks in the hot, dry summer. The parks are bracing for large crowds over the holiday weekend.

Fire authorities throughout California also have stepped up campaigns urging people not to use fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July, citing both the explosive dangers and the threat of wildfires in the withering conditions.

“The fuels are bone dry,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said. “We are extremely concerned about the use of fireworks of all kinds.”

___

Antczak reported from Los Angeles.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Aerial Footage Shows Towering Lava Fire Smoke Plumes Near Mount Shasta

    The Lava Fire burning in Siskiyou County, California, was 25 percent contained as of morning on Thursday, July 1, after containment lines were established along the fire’s western flank.All evacuation orders remained in effect as crews continued to battle the blaze that reached 19,680 acres (about 31 square miles) as of Thursday.This aerial footage filmed by Lindsay DPenha shows a towering plume of smoke below an airplane departing San Jose, California, on Wednesday.“The pilot told us to look out the right towards Mount Shasta,” DPenha said. “I had my cell ready but didn’t expect to see what I saw!” Credit: Lindsay DPenha via Storyful

  • California firefighters battle big wildfires in high heat

    Hundreds of firefighters worked Thursday in high heat to beat back three large wildfires in the forests of far Northern California, where the flames destroyed several homes and forced some communities to evacuate. Mount Shasta, the volcano that towers over the region, was shrouded in a haze from smoke plumes that could be seen in images from weather satellites in space. The scene was ominously reminiscent of last year's California wildfire season, which scorched more than 6,562 square miles (17,000 square kilometers) of land, the most in the state's recorded history.

  • Biden moves to raise federal firefighters' pay to $15 an hour as wildfire season kicks off

    In the midst of the worst heat wave in the history of the Pacific Northwest and an early start to the West's wildfire season, the Biden administration is moving to raise federal firefighters' pay while taking other steps to bolster wildfire preparedness. Why it matters: With a severe drought gripping the West, particularly California and Arizona, Biden and other members of his administration will convene virtually with a group of western governors Wednesday to discuss the challenges that lie ahe

  • Wall of Smoke Forms Above Salt Fire in Northern California

    A wildfire that broke out in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Lakehead, California, on June 30, grew to 2,800 acres and was zero percent contained by July 1, officials said.The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the Lakehead area of Shasta County as the Salt Fire continued to grow.Benjamin WuCombe captured the video approximately four hours after the fire started. Credit: Benjamin WuCombe via Storyful

  • Biden announces boost in federal firefighter pay as heat waves grip parts of U.S.

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is raising federal firefighters' wages to no less than $15 an hour, as he met with a group of governors to discuss drought, heat and wildfires in the western part of the U.S.

  • Do COVID vaccines work in people with HIV, cancer or organ transplants? What we know

    Evidence so far suggests it depends on the condition you have.

  • Crews make progress on Northern California wildfire

    A wildfire that has put thousands of people under evacuation orders in Northern California has grown substantially, but authorities say firefighters have had some success fighting parts of the blaze. (June 30)

  • U.S. calls build-up of China's nuclear arsenal 'concerning'

    The United States said on Thursday China's rapid build-up of its nuclear forces was concerning and called on Beijing to engage with it "on practical measures to reduce the risks of destabilizing arms races." The build up had become more difficult for China to hide and it appeared it was deviating from decades of nuclear strategy based around minimal deterrence, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a regular news briefing. Price was responding to a question about a report in the Washington Post that said China had begun constructing more than 100 new missile silos in a desert area in the western part of the country.

  • Florida's DeSantis rises as possible 2024 alternative to Trump

    A Republican firebrand who relishes partisan warfare, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has tried to abstain from politics in the wake of a fatal building collapse near Miami, spending much of his week meeting with rescue workers and grieving families at the disaster scene. But politics will be unavoidable on Saturday, when former President Donald Trump will stage a campaign-style rally 250 miles across the state, as part of his return to public life following his election defeat last November. Trump has repeatedly made the false claim that he defeated Democratic President Joe Biden.

  • ‘This is worse’ than 2015: Northwest weather heats rivers, puts Idaho sockeye in danger

    Salmon start to die off when water temperatures reach 68. The Snake River was 74 this week, and the Upper Salmon hit 75.

  • Price Gougers Rip Off Pacific Northwest Heatwave Victims

    Jennifer Gauthier via ReutersScammers and price gougers are making the most of the deadly heatwave gripping much of the Pacific Northwest, selling used window air conditioners worth around $250 for $2,000 and hawking tiny desk fans for upwards of $200. In British Columbia, Canada, where more than 230 people have died from heat-related illnesses since Friday, air-conditioned hotel rooms are going for up to three times the normal rate. And sweltering residents can’t book them fast enough.As some p

  • Pelosi announces 8 members of the House select committee that will investigate Capitol attack

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed eight members to the House select committee, including Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, that will investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Jinger Duggar on the Mental Health Toll of Being in the Public Eye: There Are 'Deep, Dark Times'

    “We have times where we’re walking through very challenging, deep, dark times,” Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo says during an interview on the new podcast Dinner Party with Jeremy Fall

  • Frozen Shrimp Is Being Recalled After Customers Reported Illnesses

    The packaged shrimp was distributed nationwide.

  • Videos show massive flooding in Zion National Park as roaring waters cause destruction

    Tuesday’s flash flood might not be the last of it.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa could form soon. Warnings issued for eastern Caribbean islands

    Some islands in the Lesser Antilles are now under a tropical storm warning as a disturbance with a high probability of strengthening into the fifth named storm of the season, Elsa, heads their way.

  • ‘Lytton is gone’: wildfire tears through village after record-breaking heat

    Officials didn’t have time to issue evacuation orders while dry conditions make suppressing wildfires in Canada impossible After three days of unrelenting heat, the people in the British Columbia village of Lytton were hoping for a modest respite. Temperatures which had shattered longstanding national records – at one point reaching a blistering 49.6C (121.28F) – eased slightly on Wednesday, raising hopes that the worst was over. But that same day, a wildfire tore through the settlement 153km (9

  • Video taken minutes before Miami building collapse shows leak in garage

    Investigators have not determined what caused 55 of the 136 units in the northeast corridor of the 12-floor building to crumble.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa is the latest evidence climate change is happening now

    Tropical Storm Elsa became the earliest fifth named storm on record Thursday, the latest weather-related record this year that climate scientists warn is linked to climate change.

  • A woman called for help under the rubble of Surfside condo collapse, fire chief says

    Rescue crews heard a woman calling for help underneath the rubble of the collapsed condo tower in Surfside during their “initial search and rescue efforts” in the area last week, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said Thursday.