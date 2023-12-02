Firewood cutting permits available at Turkey Run, Shades parks

Dec. 1—The public is permitted to cut up and remove certain downed trees at Turkey Run and Shades state parks for firewood, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff, a DNR news release stated Friday. The trees rest along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.

Permit sales and cutting both begin Dec. 8 and end Feb. 28.

The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. A load is defined as an 8-foot standard pickup truck bed without any modifications. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts at the parks, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.

A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at Turkey Run's office, Nature Center, or entrance gate between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Permits are not available on observed state holidays. Wood may be cut and removed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call 765-597-2635.

Firewood cut at Turkey Run or Shades state parks is for personal use only and cannot be sold.

Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov/turkeyrunsp) is at 8121 East Park Road, Marshall, 47859.

Shades State Park (on.IN.gov/shadessp) is at 7751 S. 890 W, Waveland, 47989.