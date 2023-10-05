Firework attack on office of minister spearheading Welsh 20mph speed limit

Lee Waters wrote on Facebook that ‘masked criminals attacked our office in Llanelli and tried to set it on fire’ - Sean Pursey/Alamy

The office of the Welsh Labour politician who spearheaded the introduction of the country’s 20mph speed limit has been attacked with fireworks.

Police said a man had been arrested in connection with damage to the constituency office of Lee Waters, the Welsh deputy minister for climate change, in Llanelli.

A group allegedly smashed the windows of the office in South Wales with crowbars and threw fireworks inside before fleeing.

Mr Waters, responsible for introducing the new lower speed limits, shares the office with Nia Griffith, a Labour MP.

Wales became the first UK nation to impose the 20mph limit on residential streets, with those caught speeding facing £100 fines and three points on their licence.

Damage to window glass

Mr Waters wrote on Facebook: “Masked criminals attacked our office in Llanelli and tried to set it on fire – they smashed the windows with crowbars and threw in fireworks before running off.”

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was called to the premises, on Pottery Street, at around 1.30pm following reports that fireworks had been set off outside the building.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police investigating a report of fireworks being set off outside the Labour Party constituency office in Llanelli have arrested a man.

“A call was made to Dyfed-Powys Police at around 1.30pm on Oct 1 that fireworks had been set off outside the Labour constituency office. There was damage to the window glass and scorch marks to the front of the building.”

The motoring law came into force on Sept 17, with many fearing the lowered limit will mean they spend more on fuel and longer in their cars because of increased journey times.

Mark Drakeford, the First Minister, has said the legislation would save around 10 lives and prevent up to 2,000 injuries each year.

