Firework ignited inside Eagan movie theater causes minor injuries, police say
Someone set off a firework inside an Eagan movie theater Tuesday night, causing minor injuries to several people, police say.
Officers were dispatched at 8:24 p.m. to the Emagine Theater on Cliff Road, where a large firework had been ignited inside one of the auditoriums, according to a news release issued by the Eagan Police Department.
Officers and paramedics treated and released several people for minor injuries.
Investigators determined a suspect or suspects tossed the firework into the auditorium and left, the news release said.
The investigation remains open, but authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public.
