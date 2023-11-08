Fireworks display back-on after venue was flooded

One of the East of England's biggest firework displays that was cancelled last week due to flooding is expected to go ahead this Friday.

Fawkes in the Walks, in King's Lynn, Norfolk, was originally due to be held last Friday but was cancelled over safety concerns.

Heavy rain and a high tide on the River Gaywood, which flows through the park, had turned the venue into a "lake", the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk said.

Over the past two days pumps have been used to clear the flood water.

Funfair rides had already been moved onto The Walks when the event was cancelled last week

The borough council, which organises the event, advised people to wear warm clothes and wellies, and to take extra care as the ground could be slippery.

Entertainment was expected to start at 18:00 GMT and the fireworks scheduled for 20:00.

Fawkes in the Walks was first held in 2008 and has remained a free event.

Storm Ciarán hit Norfolk last Thursday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830