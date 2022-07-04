Fireworks incident leaves 11-year-old Indiana boy dead: police

A July 4 weekend fireworks incident left an 11-year-old boy from Indiana dead, officials said on Monday.

The boy has been identified as Mount Vernon resident Camrynn Ray McMichael, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

Officials responded to a call they received about the situation just before 10:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, but the child succumbed to his injuries while en route to a local hospital.

“An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow,” Indiana State Police said, noting the investigation was ongoing. “This incident is being investigated by the Indiana State Police, Mt. Vernon Police Department, and the Posey County Coroner.”

The Mount Vernon Police Department confirmed the boy’s death in their own statement on Facebook, noting it happened within the city’s limits.

The mother of the boy called the incident a “tragic freak accident” in an interview with FOX59.

“He died being a boy and playing with fireworks. A tragic freak accident, seriously. Fireworks are no joke and when you think it won’t be yours, in the blink of an eye it is,” she told the news outlet.

