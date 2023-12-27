Fireworks over Reading's Pagoda return New Year's Eve

Dec. 26—Fireworks over Reading's Pagoda will once again illuminate the night sky New Year's Eve.

Mayor Eddie Moran and Reading officials recently announced the return of the display after a temporary pause last year.

"The return of the New Year's Eve fireworks celebration is a testament to the resilience and unity of our community," Moran said in an announcement. "This year's family-friendly start time at 10 p.m. ensures that everyone can join in the celebration, fostering a sense of togetherness as we usher in the new year."

The decision to move away from the traditional midnight display aims to enhance inclusivity and allow families to participate in the festivities together, according to the release.

Ringing in the New Year with pyrotechnics atop Mount Penn had been part of the city's celebration for more than a quarter century.

The mayor said he is thrilled to collaborate with Berks Festivals Inc. to bring back the cherished tradition. Its triumphant return promises a dazzling spectacle, he said.

Berks Festivals is delighted to spearhead the event, aimed at showcasing the city's vibrancy and diverse communities and landmarks, said William Koch Sr., president of the organization.

"As we gaze skyward harboring hope for the future, we inaugurate the new year with a vibrant, expertly executed display," Koch said in the release.

Residents and visitors also can tune in to local radio station 830AM WEEU or 830WEEU.com for a specially curated musical accompaniment to enhance the fireworks experience.

"Let's come together to celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of another, filled with possibilities and new opportunities," Moran said.

City officials remind residents and visitors that setting off unpermitted fireworks less than 150 feet away from structures is illegal by ordinance and is hazardous to the city at large.