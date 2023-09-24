Fireworks in Russia's Kursk cancelled due to Ukrainian UAV attack

Authorities of the Russian city of Kursk have cancelled the fireworks display in honour of the city's day due to a drone attack by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Source: Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak on Telegram

Details: The city authorities initially claimed that "only the roof was damaged" and that "no festive events would be cancelled".

This time, they have found that "due to recent events", Russians will be left without a fireworks display.

Quote from Kutsak: "I have decided to cancel the fireworks in honour of City Day due to the recent events.

I believe it will be reasonable from a public safety and calmness perspective."

Background:

On the morning of 24 September, Ukrainian drones hit the premises of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the centre of Russia's Kursk, and later drones struck an oil refinery.

A source told Ukrainska Pravda that DIU carried out the operation.

