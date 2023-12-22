Fireworks season underway ahead of New Year's Eve

Dec. 22—Fireworks sales are back in Mississippi, but not for long. The state's fireworks selling period opened up on Dec. 5 and will run through Jan. 2, and fireworks will not be available again until the June 15-July 5 selling period.

Jeff Tate, owner of Tate's Fireworks, opened up his business after recognizing the demand for a locally-owned brick-and-mortar in Marion. Now, he enjoys welcoming happy customers at his fireworks shop whenever a selling period is underway.

"You're not going to be in a bad mood when you come to buy fireworks," Tate said. "A parent walks in with a child, but the parent turns into the child. They're the ones whose eyes light up, they're the ones who want to buy more, they're the ones that want to look at everything, do everything. Usually, you walk into a candy store or a toy store, the child is the one that's going to go crazy over everything. Well, in fireworks, a lot of times it's the reverse."

Tate's Fireworks offers a range of fireworks from boxes of snap-its to the 49-shot High Falutin, a popular option that is now in stock after being unavailable to Tate's since the coronavirus pandemic. The store offers fireworks options for children featuring less explosive fireworks that are more safe to use, though he always asks that children be supervised by an adult when handling fireworks.

While fireworks can be legally used in Lauderdale County, residents are limited to the kinds of fireworks they can set off within Meridian's city limits, Tate said. Still, they can select options such as smoke or small spark showers, both of which are relatively quiet and do not shoot high into the air.

"There's plenty of options that you can use when it comes to younger ones, when it comes to not being so loud," Tate said. "Maybe you have a pet or a young child or you're inside a subdivision and you want to be neighbor-friendly. There is a demand for quiet fireworks."

Those planning to use fireworks should familiarize themselves with any fireworks regulations that may apply to their area, but fireworks can be dangerous even when used lawfully. Tate said a mistake that fireworks users can make is failing to plan ahead for something to go wrong.

"You don't want to panic," Tate said. "You want to have a plan, you want to have a water hose, you want to have protection for your eyes. That goes such a long way. You take care of your eyes, you take care of having a water source, you're taking care of a lot of your potential hazards right there."

Tate recommends that just one person light fireworks at a time to avoid crowding the area in which they are being used, as it is unsafe to have multiple people setting off fireworks simultaneously. He also said to avoid loose clothing, to read the instructions and to never attempt to relight a dud that failed to go off.

"Never try to relight a dud," Tate said. "You never know how that fuse may or may not catch back on. Whether it's a dud or a properly fired firework, you always want to douse it with water and wait at least 20 minutes before you go to throw it away."

Tate's Fireworks has a no-dud policy, and offers either a refund or a replacement product for any duds purchased.

While inflation has recently affected prices in various industries, Tate said his fireworks shop has not been as affected as some other kinds of retailers.

"We've had a couple items here and there," Tate said. "But, where inflation is still kind of creeping in on items here and there, with fireworks that's not the case."

Tate's Fireworks will be open every day until Jan. 2, at which time the business will close until the summer selling period. However, it is still legal to shoot fireworks after the selling period closes, so he encourages customers to stock up now if they plan to use fireworks before June 15.

