Protestors attack firefighters at site of controversial APD training facility, police say

Firefighters battling a dumpster fire at the site of the controversial Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County were attacked, police say.

DeKalb County police say crews were called to a fire at the Key Road facility just after 10:30 a.m. When they got there, protestors began throwing objects at them.

Atlanta police were already on the scene, and requested assistance from DeKalb police.

Officers were able to evacuate the area before anyone was hurt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police say city property was damaged after fireworks were set off near the proposed facility.

Key Road is still closed down as police investigate.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested or what charges they could face.

The proposed state-of-the-art facility has been the target of protestors for months.

The facility will take up take up an 85-acre plot of land in the largest urban forest in metro Atlanta. Protestors say its presence would be bad for the environment.

RELATED STORIES:

It is unclear if Saturday’s incident was intended to be an act of protest.

No injuries have been reported.

IN RELATED NEWS: