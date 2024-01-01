New year: Fireworks and street parties ring in 2024 across UK

The UK marked the beginning of 2024 with fireworks, street parties and a message of inclusivity as people celebrated across Britain.

As Big Ben struck midnight drones lit up the London sky with the message "London, a place for everyone", before a vibrant firework display began.

About 100,000 people gathered to watch the 15-minute spectacular in the city.

In Scotland, Britpop band Pulp performed as thousands braved the cold to mark Hogmanay.

There was also a firework display as Edinburgh marked its 30th year of the celebrations, while there was a mass ceilidh staged in Inverness.

London's display included more than 12,000 fireworks, 600 drones and 430 lights.

It quoted Shakespeare, heard from the King and also paid homage to the NHS, which celebrated 75 years in 2023.

A quote from King Charles was used to mark the 75th anniversary of the Windrush crossing in which he said new arrivals "collectively enrich the fabric of our national life".

Further messages throughout the show were heard from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Dame Helen Mirren, Bella Ramsey, Stephen Fry, Joanna Lumley, George the Poet, and Baroness Floella Benjamin, who read a poem by the late Benjamin Zephaniah.

The celebration continued with a New Year's Day parade, which started in Piccadilly at midday before making its way towards Westminster's Parliament Square.

A message of inclusivity kicked off London's firework display

The London Eye is lit up by fireworks

Some 100,000 people celebrated the start of 2024 at London's firework display

Several days of weather warnings did not put off revellers in Scotland with tens of thousands watching Edinburgh's firework display.

Visitors from more than 80 countries gathered in the city, while Pulp headlined a concert in Princes Street Gardens.

Following the fireworks thousands continued to celebrate, signing Auld Lang Syne and dancing.

Inverness was host to the Red Hot Highland Fling, described by organisers as "one of the biggest ceilidhs on the planet", where folk singer Siobhan Miller entertained partygoers up to midnight.

Later, hundreds of hardy swimmers are expected to brave the waters of the Firth of Forth as part of the annual Loony Dook - dook being a Scots word for dip or bathe.

People are encouraged to don fancy dress for the charity swim.

Britpop band Pulp headlined a gig in Edinburgh to mark Hogmanay. Some Jarvis Cocker fans decided to dress for the occasion...

Thousands braved the cold to watch the fireworks over Einburgh Castle

In Allendale, Northumberland, the annual Allendale Tar Bar'l ceremony was held.

The centuries-old tradition sees 45 local men carry burning whiskey barrels through the town.

Men, known as guisers, carry burning whisky barrels through the streets during the Allendale

People take part in the New Year's Day Mablethorpe Big Dip in Lincolnshire

There was a flash of colour as performers took part in the New Year's Day parade in London

Participants included these dancing stormtroopers

Before the celebrations King Charles and Queen Camilla waved to onlookers as they attended the New Year's Eve service at a church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Ahead of giving his New Year message the Archbishop of Canterbury urged politicians not to treat their opponents as enemies but as fellow human beings.

He told the BBC our capacity "to disagree deeply and not destructively" is cause for hope. His message will be broadcast on BBC1 and iPlayer at 12:55 GMT.

In his New Year message Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hinted at tax cuts in an election year and said the UK should "look forward with pride and optimism". He said his resolution would be to "keep driving forward".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used his message to say that while it had been "another tough year economically for millions of people" hope was "the fuel of change".

Meanwhile, Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, renewed his party's call for electoral reform and appealed to "transform the nature of British politics for good".