Firing of Atlanta cop who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks reversed

The firing of the former Atlanta police officer who’s charged with murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks was reversed after a review panel found the city failed to follow its own procedures for disciplinary actions.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken heads to Ukraine in show of support after Russia troop standoff

    U.S. President Joe Biden's top diplomat visits Kyiv on Thursday in a show of support after Russia massed troops near Ukraine's eastern border in a weeks-long standoff that sent alarm bells ringing in Western capitals. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, mixing solidarity with calls for Ukraine to stick to a path of reforms and fighting corruption, days after a reformist energy official was sacked. Biden pledged "unwavering support" to Zelenskiy in April as Kyiv and Moscow traded blame for clashes in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region and Russia deployed troops and weapons to the border.

  • U.S. secretary of state carries reform message as he arrives in Ukraine

    Antony Blinken has brought along a familiar face in the long-running Washington-Moscow tug-of-war over Ukraine: Victoria Nuland, now the No. 3 State Department official

  • Hornets’ Bismack Biyombo is no fan of NBA’s new play-in format. Here’s his objection

    Veteran center Bismack Biyombo, an officer in the players association, has competitive objections to NBA play-in format.

  • What we know about the Love Has Won ‘cult’, whose leader was found mummified in Colorado

    The cult leader’s body was found decorated with Christmas lights, and its eyeless sockets decorated with glitter

  • Mystery Australian COVID case spurs return of masks, travel bans

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian officials reinstated social distancing measures in Sydney as New Zealand partially suspended the pair's "travel bubble" on Thursday, amid fears an Indian variant case of COVID-19 could spur a significant outbreak. The swift action was taken a day after a 50-year-old man became the first reported local transmission case in New South Wales state in more than a month, with the source of his infection baffling health officials. Further testing determined the man was infected with a variant first detected in India and genomic sequencing had linked the case to a returned traveller from the United States, NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said on Thursday, but there was no clear transmission path between the two people.

  • Tokyo governor backs extended state of emergency to contain COVID-19 surge

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday an extended state of emergency was needed to contain COVID-19 infections that are straining the medical system in the capital, a move that could raise further questions about its ability to host the Olympics. Japan had hoped that a "short and powerful" state of emergency would contain a fourth wave of cases just under three months before Tokyo is scheduled to host the Olympic Games. Tokyo will discuss the appropriate extension with neighbouring prefectures and the central government, Koike said following a meeting with health experts.

  • Top US general urges greater racial diversity in military

    The U.S. military must widen opportunity and improve advancement for Black service members, who remain vastly underrepresented in some areas, including among Air Force pilots and in the most senior ranks, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday. Army Gen. Mark Milley told a Howard University ROTC commissioning ceremony that diversity is an important strength of the military but is still inadequate. As an example of the failure to increase racial diversity, Milley said that when the current chief of staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1984, only 2% of Air Force pilots were Black.

  • Atlanta board reverses firing of officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks

    The Atlanta Civil Service Board on Wednesday reversed the firing of former police officer Garrett Rolfe, who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, in a Wendy's parking lot last year.Why it matters: The board said in its decision that the city failed to "comply with several provisions" of the Atlanta City Code and that Rolfe, who had been charged with murder, "was not afforded his right to due process" during his termination.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The board said that its decision has no bearing in determining if Rolfe's actions were criminal.After he was fired last June, Rolfe sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and then-interim police Chief Rodney Bryant, arguing his firing was in violation of the municipal code of the city of Atlanta. He asked to be reinstated with back pay and benefits. Context: Rolfe and another officer responded to the Wendy's after receiving a report about a man asleep behind the wheel of a car in the drive-thru.The man, who turned out to be Brooks, allegedly failed a field sobriety test. He then struggled with the officers as they attempted to arrest him, according to surveillance video posted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.Brooks grabbed one of the officer's stun guns and ran away, and the officers chased him. During the chase, Brooks pointed the stun gun back at the officers before Rolfe shot Brooks twice in the back, according to NBC News.The big picture: Brooks' death, and its proximity to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, set off a wave of unrest in Atlanta. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • What the Virginia governor's race may say about the state of U.S. politics

    This Saturday, Virginia Republicans will select their nominee for governor. Josh Kraushaar, a senior national political columnist for the National Journal, spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about what the 2021 race could signal about the 2022 midterms.

  • George Lucas was convinced 'Star Wars' would flop and refused to believe it was a hit until he got a call telling him to turn on the news

    During a 2015 panel, Lucas recalled how no one thought the movie would be a hit - not himself, not 20th Century Fox, and not even his friends.

  • Australia-China Spat Opens Door for Grain Rival Argentina

    (Bloomberg) -- Farmers in Argentina are pouncing on a trade feud between grain rival Australia and voracious crop buyer China.Argentine growers are set to expand barley plantings by 28% this year after China slapped tariffs on Australian exports of the grain used in livestock feed, one of a slew of similar restrictions imposed by Beijing amid souring relations.Farmers on Argentina’s Pampas crop belt usually compete with Australia for a share of global wheat sales, while sending their barley to camel herds in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East. But the diplomatic upheaval -- which comes as concern heightens on the Pampas that the government may raise wheat-export taxes -- has opened a door to ally China.Because barley and wheat are almost interchangeable when used as animal feed ingredients, a buyer’s choice often comes down to cost.Benchmark U.S. wheat futures have surged 53% since late June, touching an eight-year high last week. Spot prices in Argentina for barley -- which is mostly planted in July and harvested in December -- have also climbed, although at a slower clip.Australia has been China’s biggest provider of barley over the past decade, according to MIT Media Lab data through 2019, with the Asian giant regularly sourcing well over half of its imports from Australian farms.Read more on the China-Australia trade feud:Australia Probe of China Port Signals Trouble for BeijingChina Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After TariffsAustralia Won’t Swap Values for China Talks, Minister Payne Says(Adds timing of planting, harvest in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • White supremacist F. Glenn Miller is dead in a Kansas prison. Forget him but not his crimes

    The domestic terrorist’s cries that the nation is being “taken from us” are exactly what we hear in right-wing rhetoric today.

  • N.J. officer fired, another suspended for calling BLM ‘terrorists’

    Two New Jersey police officers are facing consequences after making comments critical of Black Lives Matter. Hopewell Township fired one officer for creating the post and demoted another for commenting on it.

  • Shift Technology raises $220M at a $1B+ valuation to fight insurance fraud with AI

    While insurance providers continue to get disrupted by startups like Lemonade, Alan, Clearcover, Pie and many others applying tech to rethink how to build a business around helping people and companies mitigate against risks with some financial security, one issue that has not disappeared is fraud. Today, a startup out of France is announcing some funding for AI technology that it has built for all insurance providers, old and new, to help them detect and prevent it. Shift Technology, which provides a set of AI-based SaaS tools to insurance companies to scan and automatically flag fraud scenarios across a range of use cases -- they include claims fraud, claims automation, underwriting, subrogation detection and financial crime detection -- has raised $220 million, money that it will be using both to expand in the property and casualty insurance market, the area where it is already strong, as well as to expand into health, and to double down on growing its business in the U.S. It also provides fraud detection for the travel insurance sector.

  • Man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison

    An avowed antisemite who testified that he wanted to kill Jews and was sentenced to death after he shot and killed three people at Jewish sites in suburban Kansas City in 2014 has died in prison, the Kansas Department of Corrections said Tuesday. Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., 80, died Monday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, where he was serving a sentence for capital murder, attempted murder, assault and firearms convictions. An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death, but preliminary indications were that Miller died of natural causes, Carol Pitts, a spokeswoman for the corrections department, said in a news release.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Following ADP Payrolls

    Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar crept higher. U.S. Treasury yields moved lower following a slightly softer than expected ADP private payroll report. Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday but remained rangebound.

  • Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks reinstated to force

    Officer Garrett Rolfe’s attorney Lance LoRusso discusses why Rolfe was allowed back on the force, even with murder charges pending.

  • Coaches frustrated after no HBCU players selected in 2021 NFL draft

    Players from HBCU programs had to settle for signing with teams as undrafted free agents.

  • This K-beauty serum reduces acne scarring and smoothes skin — and it's on sale for $24

    Say goodbye to dark spots and inflamed skin.

  • Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Lancaster Colony Corporation Fiscal Year 2021 Third Quarter Conference Call. Conducting today's call will be Dave Ciesinski, President and CEO; and Tom Pigott, CFO. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Lancaster Colony's Fiscal Year 2021 Third Quarter Conference Call.