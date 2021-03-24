Firing of Fort Worth teacher who tweeted Trump about ‘illegal students’ upheld by court

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kaley Johnson
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Texas appeals court Tuesday upheld the Fort Worth school board’s decision to fire a teacher after she asked President Donald Trump on Twitter to crack down on immigration at Carter-Riverside High School.

In June 2019, Superintendent Kent P. Scribner recommended Georgia Clark be terminated for using racially insensitive language and abusing social media. The school board unanimously agreed and she was placed on leave. Clark’s contract was officially terminated in September 2019.

Clark appealed appealed her termination. On Nov. 25, 2019, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath ruled she was entitled to get her job back, along with back pay and employment benefits from the time her contract was not renewed. The next day, the school board announced it would appeal that decision.

On Tuesday, the 250th District Court of Travis County upheld the board’s decision to fire Clark.

“The District is pleased that Judge Catherine A. Mauzy recognized the importance of the Board’s ability to make employment decisions in the best interests of its students and school community,” the district said in a press release.

Clark can appeal the decision with the 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin within 30 days.

In 2019, Clark sent several tweets asking Trump to crack down on immigration at the high school where she taught. One tweet asked the president to help remove “illegals from Fort Worth.”

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” one of the posts linked to her account stated. “Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them.”

The Twitter account the tweets were sent from, @Rebecca1939, has been deleted.

Clark told a district investigator she thought the messages were private direct messages to Trump, not public posts.

Recommended Stories

  • New Jersey School District Suspends Vice Principal After COVID Outbreak at Elementary School

    Eight staff members and a student at Ella G. Clarke Elementary School contracted COVID-19

  • Don't blame the tests: Getting rid of standardized testing means punishing poor students

    Eliminating meritocratic opportunities for students to excel will cause colleges to rely on the 'soft' parts of a résumé, which will benefit the rich.

  • Why Trump Would Make the Most Boring Social Media Site Ever

    The self-obsessed former president doesn’t realize social media won’t work if it only serves one person.

  • Congress Helped Their Businesses During the Pandemic. Then They Attacked the Capitol.

    Stephanie Keith/GettyBefore Brandon Straka was storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, he was a hair-dressing, #WalkAway-tweeting MAGA influencer—taking in tens of thousands of dollars in government pandemic money.According to The Daily Beast’s review of records from the Project On Government Oversight’s Covid Tracker, Straka is one of at least nine individuals facing charges stemming from the Capitol riots who received special coronavirus funds through small business loan programs over the last year. And Straka is far from the only notable insurrectionists among the group.Collectively, these business owners took in more than $227,000 from three small business relief initiatives—the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or Disaster Assistance Loans—and they are facing charges ranging from entering a restricted building to assaulting police officers with a deadly weapon.In Straka’s case, he personally received $20,800 in PPP funds and got an additional $12,354 in PPP money for the WalkAway Foundation.Straka, the founder of the #WalkAway movement that encourages Democrats to vote Republican, has more than half a million Twitter followers and claims to have been a devoted Democrat before Donald Trump’s election. But a 2019 review by Gay City News found that Straka—who is gay—never once donated to a Democrat and only once voted in a Democratic primary since 2004.Straka is charged with impeding a law-enforcement officer during civil disorder, knowingly entering restricted grounds, and disorderly conduct with intent to disturb a hearing before Congress.Another high-profile loan recipient, Dominic Pezzola, is facing some of the stiffest charges of any insurrectionist. Pezzola, a member of the far-right Proud Boys, broke a window into the Capitol and was one of the very first rioters to breach the building. He also stole a police officer’s riot shield and is facing 11 charges, including obstructing Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman from doing his job. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Pezzola, who is the owner of D Pezzola Flooring, received $12,502 in PPP funds. He potentially faces 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. But Pezzola’s jail time may still pale in comparison to Julian Elie Khater.Khater and another man are charged with nine counts, including using bear spray against three officers. Among those officers is Brian Sicknick, who lost his life the day after the Jan. 6 attack.According to court documents, all three officers were temporarily incapacitated by Khazer using bear spray against them, with one officer reporting scabbing underneath her eyes for weeks. While Sicknick’s cause of death remains a mystery, news reports have indicated it may have been a result of the bear-spray attack, meaning Khazer could still face additional serious charges.But before Khazer was a violent insurrectionist, he was the former co-owner of a smoothie and acai bowl franchise, Frutta Bowls, which received $10,000 as part of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.Another small business owner, Scott Kevin Fairlamb—the owner of Fairlamb Fitness in New Jersey—also faces some of the most serious charges from Jan. 6. Fairlamb, a former ultimate fighter, is accused of punching a police officer in the head and is staring at multiple felony charges, including assaulting an officer and carrying a dangerous weapon in a restricted building.New Proud Boys Busted for Capitol Riot Have Wild Police TiesOn top of storming the Capitol, Fairlamb also has a brother in the Secret Service who once led Michelle Obama’s security detail. When their father, retired New Jersey State Trooper Preston “Jay” Fairlamb Jr., died in a motorcycle accident in 2012, the then-first lady attended Preston’s memorial service.But before Scott Fairlamb was allegedly assaulting a police officer on Jan. 6, he received a $53,300 Disaster Assistance loan, which he’s supposed to pay back, plus a $1,000 direct payment through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which he’s not.Overall, the biggest loan recipient was Paul Westover, the founder and president of a tech headhunting company near St. Louis, Search Ingenuity. Westover took in $78,000 through a Disaster Assistance loan, $19,300 in PPP funds, and $2,000 from an EIDL advance—in total, $99,300.A bio on the Search Ingenuity website says Westover has generated approximately $1.2 million in fees from tech recruiting, has six children, and has been married to his wife for more than 25 years. “Work hard, play hard,” his bio concludes.Westover is facing four charges, including a felony count of impeding law enforcement officers. Saul Loeb/Getty Also among the business owners who received PPP funds is the man responsible for one the most iconic images from the Jan. 6 riots: Richard “Bigo” Barnett.Barnett was the man kicking his boots up on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, and he is charged with seven counts, including disorderly conduct in a government building with a dangerous weapon. (Barnett had a cattle prod on him at the time of the insurrection.)But before Barnett became famous for reclining in Pelosi’s chair, he got a $9,300 PPP loan for his independent contractor work on windows.The Daily Dot previously reported on Barnett receiving a loan, and noted his rhetoric against socialism and big government didn’t square with the government handout he received.Businesses may be able to have some or all of their PPP loans forgiven, as long as they spend the money on things like payroll, rent, supplier costs, and other qualifying expenses. Economic Injury Disaster loans are also forgivable, but the Disaster Assistance loans are supposed to be returned. However, there’s no guarantee these individuals will meet the terms of their low-interest, government loans and pay the money back—especially if they’re in jail for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack.Other insurrectionists who took money during the pandemic include: Roberto Minuta, the owner of Casa Di Dolore Tattoo Parlor ($12,200 in Disaster Assistance loans and $1,000 in EIDL payments); Troy Ebert Faulkner, the owner of Faulkner painting ($5,000 in EIDL payments); and Edward Hemenway, who received $1,000 in EIDL money for an unknown occupation.After his arrest, Hemenway claimed a police officer shook his hand after he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6.“Sorry,” Hemenway said he told the officer.“‘It’s your house now,’” the officer replied, according to Hemenway, offering him half of a hug.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Georgia Republicans want to make it a crime to give food, drinks to voters in line

    HB 531, which passed Georgia’s House, doesn’t specify whether refreshments can be sold to waiting voters. Georgia House Bill 531, which passed the southern state’s House of Representatives earlier this month, is being called out for its horrific new voting restrictions.

  • Is It More Dangerous to Start Smoking Weed Late in Life?

    Seniors are the fastest growing group of cannabis consumers in the United States. Not high-school seniors — senior citizens. Between 2015 and 2018, the number of Americans aged 65 or older who smoked marijuana or ingested edibles increased by 75%. The usage numbers are still small, especially compared to the 18-to-25 and 26-to-34 cohorts, which […] The post Is It More Dangerous to Start Smoking Weed Late in Life? appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Debbie Allen Says Patrick Dempsey's Surprise Return to Grey's Anatomy Was a 'Valuable' Secret

    Patrick Dempsey has made three appearances as the late Derek Shepherd during the current season of Grey’s Anatomy

  • Boyfriend accused of killing woman in front of her sleeping 5-year-old daughter

    Raemel Richardson was reportedly shot in her car in Baton Rouge, and her body was found by a group of children about 40 miles away. A Louisiana man was accused of killing his girlfriend, Raemel Richardson, in her car last Wednesday. Jonathan Bryant, 35, allegedly shot Richardson, 31, in a domestic violence incident in Baton Rouge.

  • Trump says the Supreme Court 'should be ashamed of themselves' for not taking up election cases

    The court declined to hear a long-shot lawsuit from Texas seeking to overturn results in five states, and a pair of cases of out Pennsylvania.

  • 33 arrested over the weekend as Dallas police crack down on street racing

    Dallas police made more than 200 traffic stops related to speeding and street racing last weekend.

  • Cops who show compassion instead of cruelty shouldn’t be news. They should be the norm | Opinion

    We need to talk about what happened last week when police confronted a mentally disturbed man at a convenience store near Washington, D.C.

  • 'American Idol' Contestant Funke Lagoke Breaks Silence on Instagram After Her Dramatic Fall

    She and fellow contestant Ronda Felton aren't happy that ABC decided to air the footage.

  • Kim Tyler Dies: ‘Please Don’t Eat The Daisies’ Child Actor Was 66

    Kim Tyler, a child actor of the 1960s best known for playing the eldest son in the 1965-67 NBC family sitcom Please Don’t Eat the Daisies, died of cancer Feb. 10 at his Hollywood Heights home. He was 66. Tyler’s death was announced this week by his family. Although his first TV credit was in […]

  • QAnon now pushes alarming conspiracy myths targeting China and Jewish people

    Online conspiracy theorists have pivoted their focus to a "new world order" - a cabal of global elites they say include vaccine proponents, Biden and Gov. Newsom.

  • Want a healthier Black America? Cancel student debt

    Growing up poor or first-gen in America means that you were likely sold the ‘American Dream’ myth — education as the only key to financial freedom, more degrees equals more money, and the ideal that meritocracy, where people are fairly and equally rewarded for their hard work, reigns supreme. Economic health is wealth, but our nation’s financial aid system is failing us. Never before has a college degree meant so much in this highly competitive global marketplace, yet the enormous financial barriers standing in the way of earning that degree, put many Americans, especially Black Americans, behind the eightball.

  • Detroit mayor: HGTV's Curtis was 'scammed' in house deal

    The star of HGTV's “Rehab Addict Rescue” apparently was “scammed” when she bought a blighted Detroit home from someone who wasn't the owner, the mayor said. The Detroit Land Bank Authority holds the title to the house. Nicole Curtis said she paid $17,000 for the property in 2017 and has spent $60,000 in repairs and other costs so far.

  • William Shatner Reveals He Has 'Never Watched' an Episode of Star Trek : 'It's All Painful'

    William Shatner played Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek

  • Ex-'Top Gear' presenter Jeremy Clarkson calls Meghan Markle a 'silly little cable TV actress' in op-ed defending Piers Morgan

    Clarkson and Morgan have previously had an ongoing public feud that dates back to Morgan's time as a newspaper editor.

  • Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston: We have a once in a generation opportunity to modernise the UK armed forces

    The UK armed forces must be ready to understand, decide and then act faster, with even greater precision, and in more places around the world than we do today

  • Husband says he wasn't told wife died in spa shooting

    "Was I consoled? No," Mario González said. "What I need more than anything is help because I've got a girl and a boy."