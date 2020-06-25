FIRING LINE WITH MARGARET HOOVER Premieres Specials On Republican Women Shaking Up Congress As Part Of PBS' Summer-Long Celebration Of Women Trailblazers

"Rising Stars" premieres Friday, June 26 at 8:30 p.m. and "Newcomers" premieres Tuesday, June 30 at 10:30 pm on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/firingline and the PBS Video app

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIRING LINE WITH MARGARET HOOVER, the discussion program known for its news-breaking interviews, presents two new specials examining a major but under-reported trend this election cycle: the unprecedented number of female Republican politicians running for office in 2020.

In the first 30-minute special, FIRING LINE WITH MARGARET HOOVER: RISING STARS, premiering Friday, June 26 at 8:30 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/firingline and the PBS Video app, Host Margaret Hoover interviews several of Congress' female Republican rising stars, including Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21), the youngest GOP woman ever elected, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA-3), the only Hispanic Republican woman in Congress, and Sen. Joni Ernst (IA), the first female combat veteran in the Senate.

"I spoke with these leaders about the role of women in the GOP and also about the principles that underpin their politics," says Host Margaret Hoover. "These are women on the front lines of democracy at one of the most critical times in our nation's history, and their complex and nuanced viewpoints deserve to be heard."

Stefanik catapulted to national prominence during the impeachment hearings with her strong defense of President Trump, but her record shows that she has not always voted in lockstep with the president. Stefanik was one of only 12 Republicans to vote against the Trump administration's 2017 tax cuts.

While Herrera Beutler points to her record of reaching across the aisle to get legislation passed, the 41-year-old mother of three says being a Republican woman comes with a specific type of challenge. "The opposition I faced hasn't actually been within my own party; it's been in political players on the other side who seek to take our seats out, because we're the ones that destroy the narrative that Republicans don't support women," says Herrera Beutler.

While a record number of women were elected to the current 116th Congress, only 13 House members are Republicans. That is the lowest number in 25 years.

"I looked around and it was just not reflective of the American people," says Stefanik about meeting with the new Congressional class. "Some of my colleagues were taken aback. They weren't expecting that comment, but it really spurred in me a call to action that we have to do better."

Stefanik and others in the GOP have been working to recruit female candidates this election cycle. More than 220 Republican women have filed to run for the House of Representatives, more than ever before. In the second special, FIRING LINE WITH MARGARET HOOVER: NEWCOMERS, premiering Tuesday, June 30 at 10:30 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/firingline and the PBS Video app, Hoover interviews three of these women seeking a first term in Congress: Young Kim (CA-39), Ashley Hinson (IA-1) and Lisa Scheller (PA-7). Hoover explores their motivations for running, policies and visions for the Republican Party.

"Let's be frank, in the past, the Republican Party has not done as good of a job of encouraging and recruiting women to run for partisan offices," says Kim, who ran two years ago and narrowly lost. This time, she says there is more support from the party. If she wins, she will be the first Korean American woman in Congress.