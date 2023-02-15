Firing reversed for Knoxville Police Department lieutenant accused of lying to investigators

After a two-plus-day civil service hearing earlier this year, a fired Knoxville Police Department lieutenant has successfully appealed his case. Now Lt. Lance Earlywine can return to his former position.

Earlywine appealed his firing last July. He was let go from the department on grounds he lied about racist harassment within the department that occurred in 2019 and 2020. His firing was Chief Paul Noel's first disciplinary decision since coming to Knoxville in June.

A civil service hearing officer overruled Noel's firing decision, but ruled Earlywine could still be subject to discipline (though not firing) after finding he violated a different, less serious KPD rule.

Knox News received a copy of the ruling from Earlywine's attorney, Charles Burks.

Nearly two years ago, Knox News exclusively reported about a complaint filed by officer DionDré Jackson saying Earlywine, Capt. Don Jones and Deputy Chief Kenny Miller misled internal investigators looking into complaints in 2020 about the conduct of officer Adam Broome. It was an investigation into an investigation.

Earlywine told investigators he didn't know about the harassment, but multiple officers testified this wasn’t true. During the civil service hearing, which was held in January, main people in the investigation testified.

This included Noel, who who did not participate in the investigation since he had not yet been hired in Knoxville. He said there was “no question” Earlywine violated KPD policy, a violation that destroys his credibility as an officer.

“It was obvious (Earlywine) was untruthful in his statement to investigators in this incident,” Noel said during the hearing.

But the hearing officer, local attorney Celeste Herbert, disagreed that Earlywine knowingly lied and likely could have forgotten some details, though she ruled Earlywine would still be eligible for discipline because of his "admission that he violated the Code of Conduct in not properly reporting the conduct of Officer Broome ..."

In an emailed statement to Knox News, Noel said the actions and investigation occurred before he was appointed chief and his decision was based off the findings of the review.

"I stand by my decision and the reasoning that guided my decision," he said. "We will move forward, and this will not deter our efforts to continue to improve our department.”

Earlywine will be eligible to return to his previous rank, though his assignment is unclear.

What led to the hearing

Broome resigned after a colleague complained about Broome’s racist and unprofessional behavior. Broome and the officer who complained are white. Jackson is Black.

One of the complaints against Broome surfaced in one officer's exit interview. He told the department about Broome's racist and unprofessional behavior, including him telling Jackson in April 2019 that "he should know about being on a slave ship" and that reparations for "you all" (Black Americans) are "bulls---."

There is disagreement on what happened leading up to Broome's resignation. A handful of officers, including Jackson, told investigators they told their supervisor, Sgt. James Lockmiller, about Broome's harassment. Lockmiller did nothing with the information.

Weeks later, they told Earlywine, who supervises Lockmiller. Earlywine reported it to his immediate boss, Capt. Jones.

But Earlywine told investigators he didn’t know about Broome’s harassment or his racist statements, saying instead that he was only told there was an issue between Broome and Jackson and that Jackson was going to file a complaint alleging a hostile workplace.

Whether Earlywine knew the complaint was about racist conduct boiled down to Earlywine’s word against the words of four officers. Investigators sided with the officers.

Jones was found to have violated the harassment policy and was suspended for 10 days. Miller retired ahead of a disciplinary hearing.

Herbert's decision can be appealed to Chancery Court.

In July, immediately after he fired Earlywine, Noel sent a staffwide email obtained by Knox News that outlines his standards for officers.

“We can recover from most mistakes, take the appropriate action and move forward,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, truthfulness is not one of those mistakes. As police officers, we are held to a higher standard. One of those standards is to tell the truth, no matter how much it hurts, at all times.”

Deputy Chief Kenny Miller retired ahead of a disciplinary hearing and Capt. Don Jones was briefly suspended without pay.

