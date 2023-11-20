Firing of Sussex Central Principal Bradley Layfield confirmed. Plans to challenge decision

Nearly six months after he and Assistant Principal Matt Jones were placed on administrative leave, Sussex Central High School Principal Bradley Layfield has been fired.

The Indian River Board of Education voted on recommendations related to Sussex Central administrators last week but did not make those decisions public. Layfield received written notice Saturday, attorney Thomas Neuberger said Monday.

Layfield and Jones are accused of creating a meme from video surveillance footage of a student whose bare breast was revealed in May. Layfield, through Neuberger, has been defending himself publicly for months, while Jones has been unable to be reached. It's not yet known if he, too, was fired.

The student, 18-year-old Aniya Harmon, announced a lawsuit against them, the Georgetown school and the Indian River School District in September. Delaware State Police were investigating the incident but have since turned their findings over to the Department of Justice, according to spokesperson India Sturgis.

Aniya Harmon, right, with mother Latosha White at a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Neuberger declined to provide a copy of Layfield's termination letter, but said it does not "charge" him with anything related to a meme, only with showing the surveillance video to numerous staff members.

Layfield previously admitted to as much. The video in which Harmon's breast was revealed showed a "dangerous school fight," according to Neuberger, and reviewing videos of fights with staff is commonplace and necessary for school safety.

Neuberger said Monday he has not yet seen the video. Harmon, her family and her attorney have viewed the video but do not have a copy, according to Ryan Julison, a spokesperson for The Igwe Firm.

Background: Attorney for Sussex Central High School principal details fight that led to investigation

How Layfield plans to fight the firing

The reasons Layfield was given for being fired were "false and defamatory," Neuberger said. His firing violates "his contract right to progressive discipline since he has never even been suspended or docked pay in the past" and "his federal constitutional rights to due process."

When the school board voted on actions related to Sussex Central administrators last week, three board members recused themselves from voting. Neuberger claims two other female board members should also have recused themselves, due to "grievous conflicts of interest," and the five remaining votes to fire Layfield would not have been enough to terminate him.

The next step for Layfield and Neuberger is to request a public termination hearing. Neuberger and the district's attorney will conduct it much like a trial, Neuberger said, and afterward, the board will again vote on Layfield's termination. If they vote to fire him again, Neuberger said, he will take them to court.

Layfield, 43, graduated from Sussex Central and has been employed by the Indian River School District for over half his life, according to Neuberger. Since being placed on administrative leave, he's been defended by many Sussex Central staff members at board meetings, Neuberger pointed out.

'Political attacks'?

Neuberger has said repeatedly, without providing evidence, the actions taken against Layfield are somehow racially and politically motivated. He said in Monday's statement and in past statements the fight caught by surveillance video had "racial overtones."

"This was a racially-motivated fight," Neuberger said when reached by phone. "Two black girls beating up on a white girl."

Aniya Harmon is Black, and in the fight caught on surveillance video, Neuberger claims she and another Black female attacked a white female.

Indian River School District Board of Education President Rodney Layfield at 2021 meeting.

Neuberger also claimed Monday there is a "vendetta" against Layfield that is "politically driven," related to his brother, Rodney Layfield, "who stepped down as Board President under unjustified political attacks."

Last year, the board of education took a vote of no-confidence in President Rodney Layfield, Bradley Layfield's brother, but it failed, 5-4. He served the rest of his term but did not seek reelection this year.

The vote came after an incident at a Sussex Central football game in Sept. 2022 in which Rodney Layfield, who is white, had an exchange with several Hodgson Vo-Tech coaches, who are Black.

"Throw another ‘F’ bomb, you’re gone,” Rodney Layfield said after one of the coaches used profanity.

In a video, the coaches can be heard saying, “By who?”

“Me,” Rodney Layfield said. “Hey, you ain’t from around these parts, boy.”

Hodgson coach Darrell Lockart told Delaware Online/The News Journal he felt threatened by the statement.

Rodney Layfield is also a Delaware State Police captain. State police conducted their own investigation after the incident but did not reveal their findings or whether any disciplinary action was taken.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Sussex Central Principal Bradley Layfield plans to fight his firing