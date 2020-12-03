Firings of 2 officers in Laquan McDonald case upheld in Cook County court

CHICAGO — Two Cook County judges have decided not to overturn the firings of two Chicago police officers accused of helping to cover up the fatal shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald.

The judges, handling the cases separately, affirmed last month the decisions of the Chicago Police Board to fire Sgt. Stephen Franko and Officer Daphne Sebastian, records show. They were among four cops fired by the police board last year for infractions that included filing or approving false or misleading reports on the Oct. 20, 2014, shooting.

The two other cops fired in the shooting case, Officers Ricardo Viramontes and Janet Mondragon, are still awaiting judges’ decisions on their appeals in Cook County Circuit Court. It’s not uncommon for Chicago police officers to appeal their firings.

The nine members of the police board found that the four officers exaggerated the threat posed by the 17-year-old in order to justify the actions of Officer Jason Van Dyke in shooting the teen 16 times. In a killing captured on video, McDonald refused police commands to drop a knife while walking away from officers on a Southwest Side street before he was gunned down.

Van Dyke had originally faced firing but left the Police Department upon being found guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in McDonald’s death. He was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.

The circuit court judges’ decisions last month focused on Franko and Sebastian. Franko had been dismissed by the police board mainly for approving officers’ reports that didn’t match up with the video footage of the shooting. In firing Franko, the board criticized him for testifying at his disciplinary hearing that he had viewed only “bits and pieces” of dashcam video of the shooting before signing off on officers’ falsified reports.

As for Sebastian, the police board found she made misleading statements to an investigator when she omitted key facts about the shooting. But the board also ruled her statements were not “willfully false.”

Franko could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning, but one of his lawyers declined to comment when contacted by the Chicago Tribune. Reached by telephone, Sebastian declined to immediately comment on her case, and a lawyer for her could not be reached.

Court records don’t offer any details about why Judge Sanjay Tailor on Nov. 23 rejected Sebastian’s appeal. But the judge in Franko’s case gave several reasons for her decision, made three days earlier.

Franko had argued that Police Board Hearing Officer Thomas Johnson erred when he consolidated his case with those of Sebastian, Viramontes and Mondragon. Franko believed his case should have been treated separately, partly because unlike the three other cops, he did not arrive to the crime scene until after the shooting, and because his disciplinary charges related to his role as a supervisor.

But in a seven-page ruling, Judge Celia Gamrath disagreed with Franko, saying that he and the three other cops were all being scrutinized for making false statements or reports.

Gamrath also disputed Franko’s contention that the police board’s findings were “against the manifest weight of the evidence” and that its decision was “clearly erroneous and not reasonable,” according to the ruling. Gamrath wrote that she believed the board’s decision was “supported by ample evidence in the record.”

She noted that the board’s decision makes clear that Franko’s case is not about Van Dyke’s conduct but rather his own actions as a supervisor “in approving five false reports and failing to supervise his subordinates with respect to use of the audio on the in-car (dashcam) monitoring systems and failing to maintain an accurate Supervisor’s Management Log.”

Franko also argued the charges against him were “not sufficiently precise” and did not leave him adequately informed on the details of the case against him. Gamrath, however, didn’t agree with either claim, writing that Franko did not point out how he was prejudiced.

“The case proceeded to a three-day hearing without Franko voicing any objection as to the specificity of charges. … It is dubious to now complain he was deprived of due process,” Gamrath wrote.

Van Dyke was the first Chicago cop in half a century to be convicted of an on-duty murder in October 2018. But a judge cleared Officer Joseph Walsh, who was Van Dyke’s partner, Officer Thomas Gaffney and Detective David March of criminal conspiracy charges related to the shooting in a controversial ruling a few months later.

