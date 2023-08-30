Firings, demotions: The fallout from Marion County Sheriff's deputy's killing

Video shared with media captures the moments leading up to Marion County Sheriff Deputy John Durm’s death in July during what was supposed to be a routine inmate transport, but within minutes, became a brutally violent escape attempt.

On July 10, Durm was returning a detainee to the Adult Detention Center from a hospital visit when he was strangled to death just outside the transport van. The inmate charged with the strangling, identified as 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell, is accused of using his handcuffs to kill the deputy and stealing the jail wagon. Court records state Mitchell crashed into a utility pole just outside the jail’s campus and was quickly taken into custody. He’s charged with murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and escape.

Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy John Durm

The prosecutor is seeking the death penalty in the case.

Two deputies with the sheriff's office were fired last week during the ongoing investigation into Durm's death. Durm was with the sheriff's office for 38 years.

Initially, the sheriff's office intended to publicly release the video but a court order filed by Mitchell's attorney Aug. 30 prohibited the department from doing so.

As part of the presentation, the sheriff's office answered several questions about the jail and staffing.

Q: How many people are in the Adult Detention Center awaiting trial for murder?

A: As of Aug. 30, there were 196 people awaiting trial for murder.

Q: Why was Deputy Durm in the sally port alone with Mitchell?

A: Due to chronic and acute understaffing, the practice of having only one deputy transport an inmate had become standard.

Q: Was anyone watching the cameras in real time during the attack?

A: Yes.

Q: How are (detainees) cuffed during transportation?

A: (Detainees) leaving the detention center are transported with handcuffs, belly chain and leg shackles.

Q: How old were the handcuffs used for Mitchell's transport?

A: It is impossible to determine ...

Q: Are (detainees') hands and feet attached to each other with a chain?

A: No.

Q: How short staffed is the sheriff's office?

A: The sheriff's office is short 75 detention deputies and 75 deputies.

Q: Was another deputy supposed to meet Durm at the sally port?

A: No such arrangements were made.

Q: Was Mitchell wearing a belly chain?

A: Yes ... the assumption is that he slipped it off.

Q: Did the handcuffs or belly chain malfunction?

A: No.

Q: Were both sally port doors closed at the time of the attack?

A: No.

Q: At what time and point ... did other deputies notice there was an altercation?

A: After Durm was discovered by a Cumberland police officer.

Q: At what time and point of altercation did the deputies respond to the sally port?

A: Immediately upon notification by the Cumberland police officer that there had been an attack. The officer was arriving with a detainee at the same time Mitchell took control of the van and drove away, shortly before 11:20 a.m.

Q: What disciplinary actions were taken after the (killing)?

A: A high-level rotation of senior staff within the Adult Detention Center occurred Aug. 19, 2023. This included one senior level demotion from major to captain. The purpose was to get "fresh eyes of perspective" on operations to correct or remediate any complacency or substandard practices that may occur. On Aug. 23, two deputies were terminated for substandard performance on July 10 ... those two deputies were Steve Monday and Danielle Knight. A captain in the Adult Detention Center Medical was demoted to lieutenant and transferred to another assignment.

