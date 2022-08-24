Firm Asia Open Ahead Amid China Vow, Fed Countdown: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc and Tassia Sipahutar
3 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set for a steady open Thursday on China’s pledge of more steps to shore up its economy and as traders await a key speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about the policy outlook.

Futures signaled firm starts for bourses in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, which has delayed morning trading due to a storm. US contracts fluctuated in the wake of modest S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gains.

A index of US-listed Chinese shares hit a one-week high on Wednesday, lifted by Beijing’s plan for more steps to shore up an economy stricken by property-sector woes, Covid-linked mobility curbs and some power shortages.

Market anxiety ahead of Powell’s comments is centered on whether he will rebut expectations that slowing growth will temper monetary tightening in the next phase of the campaign against high inflation.

Treasuries slid against that backdrop, pushing the two-year yield up toward 3.40%, and a dollar gauge drifted higher. Crude oil added to a rally that could feed into renewed jitters about whether price pressures have peaked.

Fed officials in the run-up to Jackson Hole have been clear they see more monetary tightening ahead, a message that’s eroded a bounce in stocks and bonds from mid-June troughs. The tension in markets is whether those assets will continue to head back toward the lows of the year.

Powell on Friday has the opportunity to reset expectations of a pivot and even rate cuts in 2023 and “if there’s anything he’s likely to push back against, it’s that -- the fact that rates may have to come down” Anastasia Amoroso, the chief investment strategist at iCapital, said on Bloomberg Television.

In Europe, natural gas prices have surged to fresh highs, intensifying an energy crisis that threatens the euro-area economy and hence the global outlook.

Will the meme mania fizzle out? That’s the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to participate anonymously.

What to watch this week:

  • US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • Kansas City Fed hosts its annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Thursday

  • ECB’s July minutes, Thursday

  • Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole, Friday

  • US personal income, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:39 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.5%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 0.4%

  • Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was steady at $0.9970

  • The Japanese yen traded at 137.08 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.8768 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.10%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield climbed four basis points to 3.67%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $95.21 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,752.19 an ounce

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

