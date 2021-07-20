Firm behind Army's ‘troubled’ £3.5bn armoured vehicle fleet knew of technical problems back in 2010

Jack Hardy
·2 min read
The Royal Tank Regiment on an exercise with a Challenger 2 tank. The new Ajax vehicles could pose safety risks to soldiers - British Army
The Royal Tank Regiment on an exercise with a Challenger 2 tank. The new Ajax vehicles could pose safety risks to soldiers - British Army

Problems with the Army’s £3.5bn fleet of armoured vehicles were known as far back as 2010, the manufacturer admitted on Tuesday, after trials were suspended last year due to troop injuries.

Eight serving soldiers suffered joint, hands or feet injuries due to vibrations while driving the new Ajax fighting vehicles and more than 20 others sought treatment for hearing issues.

Military chiefs had to twice suspend trials of the tanks, in November and again in June, plunging the “troubled” Ajax programme into fresh turmoil.

The programme has been beset by delays for seven years.

Only 26 of the expected 589 vehicles, at a cost so far of £3.5bn, have been delivered by General Dynamics, the manufacturer, after an order worth £5.5bn was placed in 2014.

On Tuesday, two senior figures from General Dynamics were grilled by MPs on the Commons’ defence committee and admitted being aware of the vibration and noise issues in 2010.

Carew Wilks, vice president of General Dynamics UK, said: “If we’re talking about noise and vibration on the platform, this has been a feature of the design since 2010 when we started working on the programme.”

Tobias Ellwood MP, chairman of the Committee, said: “Sorry, to confirm, you had noise and vibration issues back in 2010?”

Scott Milne, the company’s programme director for Ajax, clarified that the “control of noise and vibration is a key feature of the design” and it was supposed to be within legal limits.

Jeremy Quin, the Minister for Defence Procurement, later told the hearing reports of the vibration issues were first received by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in 2019.

He described Ajax as a “troubled programme” and claimed General Dynamics had taken a “real risk” in manufacturing vehicles that may need to change due to engineering issues.

It also emerged during the hearing that the taxpayer is footing the bill for the tests to identify the issues with the fleet, despite the billions of pounds already being given to the manufacturer.

Earlier, Mr Wilks had been accused of failing to answer a question on five separate occasions when pressed on why billions of pounds were paid upfront for vehicles that do not work.

Kevan Jones, the Labour MP for North Durham, said “all the risk on this contract seems to be with the MoD”, and accused Mr Wilks of trying to feed him “gobbledygook”.

He said the company found themselves in a “great situation” as they have an “open chequebook for taxpayers’ money”.

The MoD recently said it is committed to the Ajax programme, which will form a key component in the Army’s modernised warfighting division.

