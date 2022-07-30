Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.078

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation's (TSE:FC) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.078 per share on 15th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Not Expected To Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While having a long history of dividends is a good sign, Firm Capital Mortgage Investment's latest earning reports show that its payout ratio - the ratio of the dividend amount to earnings - currently sits at 99%. This figure could be worrying with regards to the sustainability of the company's dividends, as earnings just barely cover its dividend payments.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 3.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could reach 110%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.99 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.948. The dividend has shrunk at a rate of less than 1% a year over this period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though Firm Capital Mortgage Investment's EPS has declined at around 3.1% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

We should note that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has issued stock equal to 12% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We're Not Big Fans Of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment's Dividend

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Firm Capital Mortgage Investment not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

