Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.078

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSE:FC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.078 per share on the 15th of April. The dividend yield will be 6.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 80% of cash flows. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

EPS is set to fall by 2.5% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 111%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from CA$1.01 to CA$0.95. Dividend payments have shrunk at a rate of less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's not great to see that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 2.5% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think Firm Capital Mortgage Investment is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Firm Capital Mortgage Investment not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

