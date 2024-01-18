Firm to create 150 jobs working with civil service

The business plans to open an office at Portland House in Newcastle

A tech company has said it is creating 150 jobs as part of plans to expand across the North of England.

Scrumconnect Consulting works with government departments to update IT systems and improve their digital services.

The company said it would create 150 jobs in Newcastle to support its work with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Scrumconnect's CEO Praveen Karadiguddi described the expansion as a "strategic move" and said it had been timed to coincide with the region's devolution deal this year.

Scrumconnect's CEO Praveen Karadiguddi said the firm wanted to grow its workforce

The firm said it wanted to boost its workforce from 300 to 1,000 people within four years, with more than half of the new roles based in the North.

It plans to open an office at Portland House, on Newcastle's New Bridge Street West.

Mr Karadiguddi said: "It's a prime time for forward-thinking private sector businesses like ours to step in and play a pivotal role in unlocking Newcastle's vast potential."

Of the 150 jobs being created, at least 75 will be permanent and the rest will be contractor roles, the firm said.

The company has worked with the DWP to digitise the Pension Credit Service, which is based in Newcastle, and aims to work on more contracts with the DWP at its new office on Pilgrim Street.

The company's move to the city has been welcomed by Labour Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah.

She said: "By providing jobs, investment and expertise to Newcastle, Scrumconnect Consulting will help the city deliver on its potential to be a digital powerhouse."

Follow BBC Newcastle on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.