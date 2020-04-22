Firm handling Meck small business loans had ‘significant deficiencies,’ audit found

When Mecklenburg County leaders needed to get aid to small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, they turned to a group they already knew: the Carolina Small Business Development Fund.

Last year, the Raleigh-based financial institution launched the county’s $2.75 million small business loan program. And on April 7, Mecklenburg commissioners approved a $5 million COVID-19 small business relief loan fund to be run by Carolina Small Business, in an 8 to 1 vote.

But in picking Carolina Small Business, they picked a firm that, according to a 2018 audit, had material weaknesses in its financial reporting. The audit of the firm found that Carolina Small Business lacked key documents for a number of loans it made, overstated grant support and charged two borrowers fees greater than allowed by the agency that supplied the funds to Carolina Small Business.

Carolina Small Business says its 2018 audit was shared with the county. Mecklenburg County’s Office of Economic Development says it has no record of receiving an audit.

“I just assumed that (county staff) would’ve done their due diligence and brought to us any kind of blemishes or concerns on their record. They could’ve just told us, we’re adults,” said county Commissioner Pat Cotham, after learning about the findings in the audit. She was the sole commissioner to vote against the loan program.

Separately, several county commissioners expressed concern about how much the county is paying Carolina Small Business to operate the fund. The firm will be paid more than $1 million to lend $5 million, a fee that some think could be better spent on getting relief to small businesses.

Carolina Small Business said that it has taken actions to improve its documentation and accounting, including hiring new lending personnel, and that the fees it charges allows it to do more services than a regular lender.

Community development





The Carolina Small Business Development Fund is a Community Development Financial Institution, or CDFI, loan fund. These largely unregulated lenders help get financing to groups traditionally excluded from the financial system, like women and minorities.

In the last decade, Carolina Small Business greatly changed its scope and size under former CEO Lenwood Long.

Founded in 1990 and formerly known as the North Carolina Minority Support Center, it used to primarily help credit unions. Many minority-owned credit unions closed during the 2008 recession, and the organization changed to become a lender.

With grants, capital and additional resources from the state and other financial institutions, including Charlotte’s Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, Carolina Small Business grew into a modest lender. It had $30 million in loans outstanding as of last year, and made 59% of its loans to minority-owned businesses.

With that growth came some mistakes.

The 2018 annual audit of the company by Romeo, Wiggins & Company, a Raleigh accounting firm, found “material weaknesses and significant deficiencies” in the company’s financial reporting.

Mecklenburg County Economic Development Director Peter Zeiler oversees a COVID-19 small business loan program run by a lender that had significant deficiencies in financial reporting, a 2018 audit found.

The firm reviewed 33 of 421 outstanding loans made by Carolina Small Business, and found “several instances” of files missing approvals for loans, files that lacked approvals for loan modifications and two files that were operating under expired modification agreements, according to the audit.