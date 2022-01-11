Firm helps companies get rich with ‘questionable’ tax refunds, tactics that exhaust officials

G. Brint Ryan founded the company that bears his name.

In state capitals across America, Ryan LLC has made its mark.

Whether it's pressuring tax officials in Phoenix with high-level lobbyists or trying to tailgate with regulators in Louisiana, the aggressive accounting firm has an overriding mission: to liberate its clients "from the burden of being overtaxed, freeing their capital to invest, grow, and thrive."

Founded by G. Brint Ryan, the Dallas-based company has branches in 30 states and clients in all 50 and pushes for tax refunds for mom-and-pop shops and corporate titans such as Chevron, Raytheon and Kroger. Ryan LLC claims to have saved approximately $2.5 billion annually for its clients during the past decade.

Critics said the company’s tactics could shift tax burdens to individuals while taking public funds from schools, roads and health care. At a minimum, they said, Ryan files so many refund claims to which its clients may or may not be entitled that tax regulators are burdened with piles of paperwork that may keep them from other duties.

USA TODAY filed public records requests in all 50 states to get a better understanding of Ryan's business practices and reviewed more than 4,000 documents between Ryan officials and tax regulators.

North Dakota, which released more than 800 documents, provided detailed insights into the successes and impact of Ryan's tactics.

The firm, which uses an array of procedures to get high-level access to state tax regulators, has antagonized tax officials in the "Peace Garden State" who said the tactics prolong the tax refund process, waste officials' time and are designed to help the company add interest to its final fees.

"They are obviously still just throwing stuff at the wall to see what sticks with little to no effort on their part to provide meaningful documentation," Ryan Rauschenberger, the state's tax commissioner, a Republican, wrote Nov. 29, 2018, in an email to top staffers. "If they continue to provide inadequate information or we decide the claim is baseless we deny.”

USA TODAY obtained Rauschenberger's email and hundreds of other documents related to Ryan through North Dakota's “sunshine laws,” which make all government documents open to the public unless a specific law authorizes a record to be withheld.

Interviews and other emails show Rauschenberger and his staff expressing constant frustration after Ryan began filing refund requests around 2015. They said filings often are questionable, incomplete and a time sink of taxpayer resources.

"We are a small state. So revenues are a big deal for us," Sandy McMerty, North Dakota's deputy tax commissioner, said in a phone interview about Ryan with USA TODAY after it obtained hundreds of public records from her agency. "We recognize that our staff time is valuable, and they waste it."

The tax agency rebuffed meetings with Ryan, a self-made millionaire and adviser to President Donald Trump, who won North Dakota by 33% in the 2020 election.

"They often ask for more than they receive, but that's because of our due diligence," McMerty said. "Their mission statement is pretty direct. It's to get as much money out of everyone they can for their clients, and they approach us like that."

McMerty said other states may just "cut them a check" to placate Ryan LLC's staff, but she said North Dakota can't afford that.

Ryan officials said they may be aggressive, but the claims they file in North Dakota are "legally valid with support that is required under the law."

Alumnus G. Brint Ryan gave the University of North Texas $30 million for the G. Brint Ryan College of Business on the Denton campus on Feb. 4, 2019. The gift was the largest in the university's history.

"As every American knows, taxes are brutally complicated and constantly changing, and I'm proud that for 30 years the Ryan team has helped thousands of American companies, nonprofits and other organizations pay their fair share but not a penny more," Ryan told USA TODAY in a statement.

"We are very good at what we do because we are smart, experienced, and dedicated, and we conduct our business ethically, lawfully and transparently," he said.

McMerty said Ryan LLC gave "little to no explanation" on many documents it submitted for amended tax returns for business clients. She was unable to precisely determine how many hours the 118-person agency spends on Ryan's claims.

Another email said a Ryan official was "hounding down my neck" for a tax refund, but the state employee wrote she had "zero documentation" for an amended return from Ryan to approve the request.

Another email said Ryan was difficult to work with compared with PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), one of the "Big Four" U.S. accounting firms.

"In my experience, PwC is not in the same category as Ryan LLC. They have been good to work with in the past and I don't think they are trying to get away with anything," the email said.

Another staffer wrote that she hoped to work with PwC, not Ryan.

Ryan said in a statement it has "courteous, productive and professional relationships with departments of revenue" around the country.

When company wins, community loses

Ryan may not be a household name like major accounting firms such as PwC, Deloitte, Ernst & Young and KPMG, but the company is well known in state capitals where departments of revenue are located.

Critics said Ryan has a profound effect on average taxpayers, who may hire an accountant to help reduce their tax burden but do not have the same face-to-face access with regulators that Ryan has cultivated since the company's founding in 1991.

That's important because there's "less money for public services and more upward pressure on everyone else's tax rates," according to Greg LeRoy, executive director of the nonpartisan Good Jobs First in Washington, which promotes corporate and government accountability.

LeRoy and others, including state tax regulators, said Ryan's success is attributed to finding an interpretation or loophole in a state tax law for one client, then using that to open the floodgates for tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in refunds

Refunds from public treasuries for its business clients result in big paydays for Ryan, because a portion – sometimes up to 30% – lands in the company's coffers, according to those who have issued refunds to Ryan's clients.

"Ryan is coming back later and has found another package behind the Christmas tree that has been overlooked," said LeRoy, who has published research papers on Ryan's business practices. “They tell companies, ‘Let us show you how it works.’”

Garza & Harris and Ryan are among the organizations with offices in Three Galleria Tower in Dallas.

Verenda Smith, who until July 1, served as deputy director for the Federation of Tax Administrators, said Ryan's specialty is performing a "reverse audit."

That's when the company examines the financial records of a client, then "looks for opportunities to argue that the company paid tax it didn't owe," said Smith, whose organization was formed in 1937 with a mission to improve the quality of state tax administration.

She said Ryan can pursue a company’s issue individually, or it can take that potential tax issue and, similar to a class-action law firm looking for clients, seek out other companies that might have the same issue.

"I'm not sure there is any firm quite like Ryan," Smith said. “If they find one tax issue, there is an opportunity to look for other companies with a similar issue. … Getting a refund of tax already paid is the closest thing to free money for a company.”

Details on Ryan’s tactics

USA TODAY filed public records requests with all 50 states, seeking documents regarding Ryan's business practices, including its tax refund requests and the outcome of those requests since Jan. 1, 2013 (covering the Obama and Trump administrations).

Every state, citing taxpayer confidentiality, denied releasing specific records that would disclose the total amount of refunds sought and won for businesses represented by Ryan.

One state – North Dakota – agreed to release aggregate data for oil and gas clients of Ryan since 2018.

A document from the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner shows Ryan LLC has been successful in more than half of its refund claims for clients, though the company says it has a success rate of 90%.

Those documents show Ryan requested nearly $22 million in refunds and received nearly $12.5 million in refunds, plus $1.2 million in interest. That puts the success rate around 57%, with $9.5 million in claims being denied.

Ryan contends its success rate on claims for more than 2,000 individual oil and gas wells is at least 98%, and it has roughly $9 million in oil transportation claims that are pending.

"Since these claims are unresolved, we did not include them in our results,” Ryan spokesman Hideo Esaka said. “We look forward to ND OTC’s (North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner) detailed review of these claims.”

Records obtained by USA TODAY show that in other states, Ryan:

Worked to develop friendly relationships with state tax regulators by taking them to lunches and dinners at restaurants during national Federation of Tax Administrators conferences since at least 2014.



Jim Eads, principal, taxpayer advocacy for Ryan, created a spreadsheet of the tax regulators from nine states and Washington, D.C., that he would entertain.



At another conference, Eads – former executive director of the Federation of Tax Administrators – took tax regulators from 10 states to the Parkshore Grill in St. Petersburg, Florida, a restaurant that boasts on its website of its "fine dining, service and ambiance."



Invited Louisiana's top tax regulators three of the past four seasons to tailgate parties for Louisiana State University football games, telling the invitees to "Bring your team spirit ... everything else will be provided!"



Louisiana's top tax regulator said she regularly declines the invitations.



"I prefer to avoid the headache of a conflict of interest," Louisiana Department of Revenue Secretary Kimberly Lewis said. "And Ryan isn't the only entity having a tailgate party."



Hired three former high-ranking officials in Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's administration a few months after they left office to pressure the state's department of revenue to give $100 million in refunds to mining clients of Ryan.



The company hired the three ex-public employees, including one whom Trump appointed as a federal judge after working for Ryan, even though Arizona has a one-year cooling-off period before ex-employees can lobby the state.



Ryan LLC and Ducey, who received campaign contributions from G. Brint Ryan, said no laws were broken.



The controversy resulted in an FBI investigation last spring. Ryan LLC said no one from the FBI contacted the company.



Brooke Brennan, an FBI spokeswoman, told USA TODAY the agency "does not confirm or deny the existence of investigations."

Records USA TODAY obtained show that in North Dakota, Ryan:

Filed a public records request for documents related to specific information about gas companies in the state. Ryan then solicited those companies as clients and filed tax refund requests on behalf of those businesses, according to state officials.



Ryan made a similar request in Wisconsin, where it filed a public records request for unclaimed property. A Wisconsin Department of Revenue spokeswoman said she didn't know what Ryan did with the records it received.



"The reason for our success is not lunches or dinners or tailgates. We are good at what we do. We deploy a mix of tax accountants, attorneys, and in some cases, engineers," the company said in response to questions from USA TODAY. "We deploy cross-functional teams of specialists to get the job done, and we do it through courteous, productive and professional relationships with departments of revenue."

‘Questionable refund claims’

One of Ryan’s models for success in other states is that its employees work to meet face-to-face with tax officials to persuade them to grant refunds for its clients.

In North Dakota, the door was slammed several times.

Dee Wald, the tax agency's general counsel, wrote Oct. 17, 2018, in an email to a colleague that the agency should cancel a meeting with Eads, one of Ryan's top negotiators.

"Tell him we don't have enough time to meet because of all the refund claims his company is filing with us," she wrote.

About a week later, she sent an email to 17 colleagues saying Ryan filed "questionable refund claims on behalf of taxpayers for a contingent fee. In addition to filing these refund claims, Ryan LLC unsuccessfully 'issue shopped' by contacting different tax department employees in an attempt to find an inconsistent or ambiguous answer to their questions."

The company said it files legally valid claims. It denied that it "shops" for different agency employees and was "disappointed with this assertion given this misunderstanding had already been resolved."

"Just as most taxpayers don't enjoy receiving deficiency notices from the IRS, some taxing authority employees may not enjoy receiving refund requests from taxpayers," the company said in a statement. "Our obligation is to seek what we ethically believe is the correct legal outcome for our clients, and we do not take positions or file claims that are not supported by law."

McMerty, the state's deputy tax commissioner, said Ryan uses "creativity" in interpreting North Dakota tax laws that could benefit its oil and gas clients.

Sandy McMerty, North Dakota's deputy tax commissioner, claims that Ryan LLC files frivolous tax refund claims for its business clients that usually don't have proper documentation and waste her staff's time.

For example, McMerty said Ryan tried to claim that oil well production equipment should receive an exemption for gas equipment, which is intended to incentivize the buildout of gas transportation infrastructure.

McMerty said the equipment is used in oil production, separating oil, water and gas – not gas processing.

"Our interpretation for the equipment they’ve requested does not qualify for the exemption because it is not part of a system used to compress, process, collect or gather gas," she said.

McMerty said her staff has to meticulously examine nearly all of the refund requests from Ryan because of a lack of supporting documentation that most taxpayers provide her agency.

McMerty conducted an interview with USA TODAY instead of Rauschenberger, the elected tax commissioner, who resigned Jan. 3.

McMerty said her staff can't outright deny the claims because Ryan represents businesses that are North Dakota's clients. She said the state can't afford to give away tax dollars.

"They are cordial when they meet with you. They want to have a discussion, but in the end, it feels like a confusion tactic," she said.

McMerty said she believes Ryan LLC intentionally tries to string out refund claims because North Dakota law requires a 10.5% interest payment on tax refunds.

"Some of their requests can take years to get through. In the end, it's costly because the longer it takes us, a 10.5% interest rate is pretty damn good interest in the U.S.," she said. "It pays well if you can make us take longer, and that's what it feels like."

