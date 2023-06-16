Firm launches cheapest energy deal – here’s why you shouldn’t buy it

Bills

After more than a year of soaring energy bills, the latest deal from Utility Warehouse seems too good to refuse.

From next month, the supplier is offering customers the chance to fix their tariff for a year at £1,974 – £100 below Ofgem’s July price cap.

But with wholesale energy costs projected to fall further over the coming months, experts have warned against locking into eye-catching energy deals now, when an even better price could be just round the corner.

Additionally, to qualify for the Utility Warehouse deal customers must also commit to switching at least two of their other services to the company, such as a mobile contract and broadband.

Households have faced months of rising energy bills, partly driven by disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Simon Francis, a spokesman for the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, the campaign group, said “We’re not convinced that these are offering particularly great deals for customers.

“While they are a couple of percent lower than last winter they are more than double pre-Ukraine prices. What this will do is help boost the profits for these energy firms.

“We don’t know how much they’re [energy prices] going to come down but every time we see the new projections they do sort of come down a bit more.”

Utility Warehouse’s latest deal, offers households the option to fix their energy bills at £1,974 for the next year, saving £100 on July’s energy price cap of £2,074.

The price cap is set by the regulator Ofgem and moves in line with the underlying cost of energy that suppliers pay, also known as wholesale cost.

While customers would make initial savings under the Utility Warehouse deal, these could be eroded if energy prices continued to fall. Market analyst Cornwall Insight is currently projecting the price cap to decrease further in October to £1,976.

Ashton Berkhauer, an energy expert at Moneysupermarket, said: “We’re watching the energy market particularly closely at the moment and working hard to bring our customers the best options for them once the market opens back up.

“Your existing provider may offer you a fixed tariff before the switching market reopens more widely. If you’re offered a fixed tariff, take a moment to consider if it’s right for you.”

