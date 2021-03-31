Firm Leasing $200,000 Pianos Linked to Fraud Behind OSB Loss

1 / 2

Firm Leasing $200,000 Pianos Linked to Fraud Behind OSB Loss

Ellen Milligan, Donal Griffin and Stefania Spezzati
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A $40 million potential fraud that threatens to wipe out a chunk of OSB Group Plc’s profits is linked to a client with a niche business line: piano leasing.

The British lender has filed to place Duet Capital (Holdings) Ltd. into administration, a form of U.K. bankruptcy, and contacted the Financial Conduct Authority about the suspected fraud, according to a corporate filing and people familiar with the matter. The company leases pianos to some of the U.K.’s most exclusive boarding schools and recently expanded into Croatian property investment, company filings show.

OSB shares tumbled after the bank warned earlier this month that potential wrongdoing related to an unidentified third party could result in a credit loss of as much as 29 million pounds ($40 million), equivalent to about 12% of its estimated profit for 2020. The exact nature of the suspected fraud and identity of the alleged perpetrators is unclear.

A spokeswoman for Chatham, Kent-based OSB declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the FCA also didn’t comment. Duet didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

OSB Group is one the so-called challenger banks, which were established to take on Britain’s lenders in the wake of the financial crisis. While regulators have praised the increased competition, they also had to grapple with issues. In 2019, Metro Bank Plc was found to have miscategorized the risk-weightings for large numbers of its loans. The Bank of England has warned that fast-growing lenders may be underestimating the risks to their business models from a downturn.

The bank, led by Chief Executive Officer Andy Golding, specializes in commercial mortgages and business lending. OSB said on March 17 that it “very recently” become aware of the suspected fraud, which is linked to a funding line that’s secured against “lease receivables and the underlying hard assets.” The bank has delayed the publication of its annual results until April 8 and appointed accountancy firm Smith & Williamson LLP as administrator of Duet.

“Our primary objective as joint administrators is to seek the best outcome for the company’s creditors, including the employees at its offices in Ashford, Kent,” Smith & Williamson said in a statement. “The business will continue to trade whilst we consider how best to achieve this objective. We are considering all options including the sale of the business.”

OSB first began lending to Duet in 2015, filings show. Some of the leasing deals have been backed by loans made by Close Brothers Group Plc, a London-based merchant bank. Andy Donald, an external spokesman for Close Brothers, declined to comment.

Duet Expands

Duet has leased pianos and other instruments to schools including Harrow, which counts Winston Churchill among its former pupils, while the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland is also a client, company filings show. The firm, whose pianos are worth as much as $227,100 each according to its website, has also worked with piano maker Steinway & Sons in the U.S. and discussed with advisers an initial public offering on London’s Alternative Investment Market, the accounts show. It has no links to a London-based investment firm of the same name.

JC Flowers & Co., the finance firm founded by Wall Street mogul J. Christopher Flowers, created OSB in 2011 after rescuing the former Kent Reliance Building Society. The company joined a wave of new British lenders that emerged after the financial crisis to take on the nation’s major banks. JC Flowers exited in 2018 and OSB’s shareholders now include Jupiter Fund Management Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bloomberg data shows.

Analysts said OSB was likely to weather the alleged fraud but also warned it might highlight broader concerns.

“The direct impact appears relatively limited,” analysts at Barclays Plc have said, although “this may raise a number of indirect questions” related to the bank’s risk management.

(Updates with shareholders in 10th paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Global auto recovery to take more hits from Japan chip plant fire, severe U.S. weather: IHS

    A chip-making factory owned by Renesas Electronics Corp, which accounts for 30% of the global market for microcontroller units used in cars, was hit by fire earlier this month. The company said on Tuesday it would take at least 100 days for production to normalize at the plant in northeast Japan. IHS Markit also said vehicle output would be affected by unseasonably cold weather that gripped the southwestern parts of the United States last month, with deadly snowstorms lashing Texas and hurting factory production and retail sales.

  • Delta to stop blocking middle seats on May 1

    Atlanta-based Delta was the only U.S. airline still limiting seat capacity on flights to give passengers more space during the pandemic, though studies have shown that the risk of COVID-19 transmission in flight is low if everyone wears a mask. Delta's decision to lift the middle seat block came alongside a series of other announcements, including the resumption of onboard snack and beverage service starting April 14.

  • Reverend Richard Coles reveals partner died of alcoholism

    The TV and radio presenter admits he kept the cause of David's death secret because of the stigma surrounding alcoholism.

  • Nomura CEO’s Honeymoon Ends With $2 Billion Archegos Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc.’s chief executive officer was having a bumper inaugural year in charge -- until a U.S. family office spoiled the party.Just days before Kentaro Okuda’s first anniversary as head of Japan’s biggest brokerage, the company warned of a “significant” loss from an unnamed U.S. client. That’s tied to the massive unwinding of leveraged bets by Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, according to people familiar with the matter.The debacle triggered a record 16% drop in Nomura’s shares on Monday, wiping $3.5 billion from its market value and threatening a turnaround executives had hoped would herald a new era of more sustainable profits. Instead, a $2 billion claim on a single client risks largely erasing Nomura’s pretax profits for the second half of the year ending March 31, according to a Jefferies Financial Group report.“Nomura may still have a lot to learn from other companies about how to control loss limits,” said Hideyasu Ban, an analyst at Jefferies in Tokyo. “It’s hard to deny that their top management has responsibility for what’s happened.”Nomura has begun assessing the cause of the possible loss and it’s too early to say how it might impact profit, according to an executive at the firm, who asked not to be identified and declined to say how much it has unwound the Archegos positions. Under Okuda, who became CEO last April, net income reached a 19-year high of 308.5 billion yen ($2.8 billion) in the nine months ended December, driven by a boom in trading and investment banking at home and abroad.“The unexpected loss may end the relative honeymoon” for Okuda, said Michael Makdad, an analyst at Morningstar Inc. “Okuda’s term so far had shown a remarkable turnaround from losses in 2019 to very strong earnings in 2020, thanks to its U.S. operation.”The U.S. business has been a big driver of the profit recovery, led by operations such as equity derivatives and securitized products.While Nomura said the potential loss won’t impact its financial soundness, analysts expect it will be forced to trim dividends and scale back share buyback plans. Moody’s Investors Service downgraded its outlook on the brokerage to negative from stable “reflecting Nomura’s higher-than-anticipated risk appetite or potential deficiencies in its risk management process,” according to a statement on Wednesday. The stock fell 2.9% Wednesday, a third day of declines, paring its gain over the past 12 months to 27%.Nomura representatives weren’t immediately able to comment.Global investment banks gathered on a hastily arranged call with Hwang last week as executives realized they might be facing the biggest hedge fund blowup since Long-Term Capital Management in the 1990s. Nomura was involved in the effort among some of Archegos’s prime brokers to reach a temporary standstill to figure out how to untie positions without sparking panic, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named as the discussions were private.By Thursday night, however, some banks had shot out notices of default to Archegos and by Friday the unprecedented selling began.Credit Suisse Group AG has also said it may face “significant” losses. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s securities arm will book a $270 million loss. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., ahead of the pack on unloading positions, is telling investors the impact on its financial results will probably be immaterial. Deutsche Bank AG said it escaped too.The episode “may lead to concerns over the brokerage’s risk management and whether it could be just a one-time loss,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Shin Tamura wrote in a note. The focus may turn to issues over upper trading limits, required margin and risk calculation, he said.Nomura has had a long relationship with Hwang, according to an executive at the Japanese firm, who added that he can’t say for sure when it started.The association can be traced back to the brokerage’s acquisition of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. assets during the 2008 financial crisis, said a person with knowledge of the matter. Lehman counted Hwang as a client and bankers who worked with his funds moved to Nomura following the purchase, the person said.A Nomura spokesman declined to comment on the relationship and on whether it continued during Hwang’s run-ins with the authorities over the years. Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management after settling a lawsuit with U.S. regulators in 2012 on accusations of insider trading and stock manipulation. He and his firm were also banned in 2014 from trading securities in Hong Kong for four years.Japanese authorities are now looking at Nomura’s role in the blowup. The Financial Services Agency will probably discuss risk management and other issues with the brokerage, an FSA official told reporters on Monday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government will monitor the situation while sharing information with the regulator.Overseas WoesThe issue is the latest in a series of setbacks for Nomura as it tries to compete with investment banks around the world to make up for limited opportunities at home. Most famously, its ill-fated Lehman deal caused costs to swell and culminated in writedowns and a rare annual loss a decade later.Nomura embarked on a $1 billion restructuring of its global wholesale division two years ago, which it’s on course to complete well ahead of its March 2022 target. Under then-CEO Koji Nagai it began focusing on more stable revenue earners such as asset management, a move that his successor Okuda has been following through on.Okuda, 57, was the first CEO in years to come predominantly from the wholesale business, spending most of his three-decade-long career working with companies, advising on mergers and pitching fundraising ideas. He is pushing an expansion in that area by forging deeper ties with unlisted companies.His international experience also set him apart, gathered first during an MBA at the Wharton School and more recently as head of the Americas.“Risk management concerns around the wholesale business are likely to persist,” said Goldman Sachs analysts including Shinichiro Nakamura, who expect Nomura to book $2 billion in losses for the quarter ending Wednesday. “It may take time for market confidence to be restored.”(Updates with Moody’s and details of Nomura’s Hwang relationship in 8th and 15th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nike sues over Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoe' collaboration: 'Nike is in no way connected with this project'

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down the legal battle between Nike and MSCHF after the streetwear company collaborated with rapper Lil Nas X on a new "Satan Shoe."

  • Half of the world’s mobile money services are in Africa

    The continent accounts for most of the industry's growth last year, according to a new report by GSMA.

  • Canada to announce investment in Sanofi flu expansion in Toronto: source

    Canadian officials will announce a major investment with Sanofi on Wednesday to build a new flu vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto, according to a government source. Sanofi already produces vaccines in Toronto, including routine childhood vaccines that are used in Canada and exported.

  • Doncic scores 25; Mavericks roll past Thunder 127-106

    Luka Doncic scored 25 points to help the Dallas Mavericks roll past the Oklahoma City Thunder 127-106 on Monday night. The Mavericks outscored the Thunder by 13 in the second half to pull away. “Second half, I thought we played to our level and our capabilities against a team that’s undermanned, but very well coached, still skilled, hard playing, all those kinds of things," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said.

  • Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

    The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after the freeing of a container ship stranded for nearly a week allowed it to reopen, but experts warned that disruptions to global shipping and at ports could take months to resolve. The blockage threw global supply chains into disarray, threatening costly delays for firms already wrestling with COVID-19 restrictions, and nearly doubled rates for oil product tankers. "We want to reaffirm in a clear message to the world that everything is back to the way it was," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told reporters on Tuesday from a platform on the canal, as container ships passed behind him.

  • A new 'Game of Thrones' Broadway play might finally show fans how Jon Snow's parents fell in love

    The Tourney of Harrenhal is a legendary event where Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark supposedly met for the first time.

  • COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy drops, interest in getting inoculated grows in U.S., surveys show

    The number of Americans who say they won't or are reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to shrink while the share who say they are excited to get the vaccine is rising, new surveys from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the U.S. Census Bureau show. In KFF's latest monthly poll, about 61 percent of U.S. adults said they have either gotten their first dose already or are eager to get the shot, up from 47 percent in January. An estimated 70-90 percent of the U.S. population will need to be immune for the pandemic to be under control. There was an especially sharp rise in the percentage of Black Americans who said they want to get vaccinated, now 55 percent, versus 61 percent of Latinos and 64 percent of white people, KFF found. Overall, 20 percent of respondents said they won't get vaccinated at all or only if required by work or school, and Republicans (29 percent) and white evangelical Christians (28 percent) were still overrepresented in that group. Another 46 percent of Republicans said they have or will get vaccinated, versus 79 percent of Democrats. (Kaiser Family Foundation) The large survey from the Census Bureau, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and National Center for Health Statistics found 17 percent of adults opposed or hesitant to get vaccinated, from 22 percent in January, but the decline was entirely among people formerly on the fence shifting to the pro-vaccination camp, The Wall Street Journal notes. That survey found Black Americans the most likely to say they probably or definitely won't get vaccinated, but the hesitation has shrunk from 13 percentage points more likely than white Americans to eschew vaccinations in January to just 5 points in March. The Census survey is based responses from 80,000 adults from March 3 and March 15. Kaiser Family Foundation interviewed 1,862 adults from March 15 to March 22 for its survey, and the margin of sampling error for the entire sample is ± 3 percentage points. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationNew York lawmakers pass marijuana bill hailed as national model for socially equitable legalization

  • Financial experts offer advice to Marylanders receiving stimulus checks

    Now that stimulus checks are making their way into the bank accounts of millions of Americans, the question is: Should you spend the money or save it?

  • Apple is reportedly fixing a bug that blocked searches for 'Asian' as adult content

    The bug on iOS devices was made public in February by a developer who said he had flagged it to Apple in 2019.

  • London recorded zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time in 6 months

    England has been in a national lockdown since December and has been rapidly vaccinating people over the past few months.

  • Michigan man pleads guilty to smashing teen's face with bike lock because he was Black

    Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, Michigan faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a Black teen because of his race.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • Mars rover beams back dramatic selfie at majestic "Mont Mercou"

    Curiosity also collected samples from the area that could help reveal how Mars transitioned from a potentially habitable​ planet billions of years ago to the frozen desert it is today.

  • New York police arrest man over attack on Asian woman in hate crime case

    (Reuters) -Police have arrested a man suspected of attacking an elderly Asian woman in New York City and charged him with felony assault as a hate crime, the police department said. Police identified the suspect as Brandon Elliot, 38, who was already on lifetime parole for murdering his mother, the New York Police Department said in a statement to Reuters. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Force had been looking for the assailant since Monday afternoon, after a man punched and kicked a 65-year-old woman, knocked her to the ground and stamped at least three times on her head.

  • Clueless or racist? Florida House passes anti-protest bill as Floyd death trial unfolds | Opinion

    Leave it to Florida Republicans to pass in the House a bill that targets Black people at the same time the police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd is on trial.

  • The BBC moved its China correspondent to Taiwan after Beijing attacked him for reporting on the Uyghurs

    China attacked both the reporter and broadcaster for its coverage of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, as it denies mistreating the Muslim group.