Firm recounting Arizona ballots wants methods kept secret

  • Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan, a Florida-based consultancy, talks about overseeing a 2020 election ballot audit ordered by the Republican lead Arizona Senate at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, during a news conference Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Phoenix. The equipment used in the November election won by President Joe Biden and the 2.1 million ballots were moved to the site Thursday so Republicans in the state Senate who have expressed uncertainty that Biden's victory was legitimate can recount them and audit the results. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett talks about overseeing a 2020 election ballot audit ordered by the Republican lead Arizona Senate at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, during a news conference Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Phoenix. The equipment used in the November election won by President Joe Biden and the 2.1 million ballots were moved to the site Thursday so Republicans in the state Senate who have expressed uncertainty that Biden's victory was legitimate can recount them and audit the results. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan, left, a Florida-based consultancy, and former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett, right, talk about overseeing a 2020 election ballot audit at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, during a news conference Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Phoenix. The equipment used in the November election won by President Joe Biden and the 2.1 million ballots were moved to the site Thursday so Republicans in the state Senate who have expressed uncertainty that Biden's victory was legitimate can recount them and audit the results. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan, left, a Florida-based consultancy, talks about overseeing a 2020 election ballot audit ordered by the Republican lead Arizona Senate at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, as a Cyber Ninjas IT technician demonstrates a ballot scan during a news conference Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Phoenix. The equipment used in the November election won by President Joe Biden and the 2.1 million ballots were moved to the site Thursday so Republicans in the state Senate who have expressed uncertainty that Biden's victory was legitimate can recount them and audit the results. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Some of the 2.1 million ballots cast during the 2020 election, are brought in for recounting at a 2020 election ballot audit ordered by the Republican lead Arizona Senate at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, during a news conference Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Phoenix. The equipment used in the November election won by President Joe Biden and the 2.1 million ballots were moved to the site Thursday so Republicans in the state Senate who have expressed uncertainty that Biden's victory was legitimate can recount them and audit the results. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Some of the 2.1 million ballots cast during the 2020 election, ready for recounting at a 2020 election ballot audit ordered by the Republican lead Arizona Senate at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, during a news conference Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Phoenix. The equipment used in the November election won by President Joe Biden and the 2.1 million ballots were moved to the site Thursday so Republicans in the state Senate who have expressed uncertainty that Biden's victory was legitimate can recount them and audit the results. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
1 / 6

Election 2020 Arizona Audit

Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan, a Florida-based consultancy, talks about overseeing a 2020 election ballot audit ordered by the Republican lead Arizona Senate at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, during a news conference Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Phoenix. The equipment used in the November election won by President Joe Biden and the 2.1 million ballots were moved to the site Thursday so Republicans in the state Senate who have expressed uncertainty that Biden's victory was legitimate can recount them and audit the results. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
BOB CHRISTIE
·2 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — A contractor hired by Arizona's state Senate to oversee the recount of 2.1 million ballots from November's election in the county that includes the metro Phoenix area wants a judge to keep secret its methods for ensuring ballot privacy.

The request came in advance of a hearing set for Monday morning where a judge planned to review policies and procedures for ensuring voter privacy and ballot secrecy that the Senate and contractor Cyber Ninjas are using in the Maricopa County recount.

Cyber Ninjas filed the policies under seal Sunday afternoon and asked Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury to keep them sealed as trade secrets and because the Senate is immune as a separate branch of government. The company also wants the hearing closed to the media and the public.

Cyber Ninjas also prompted Coury to recuse himself from the case by adding an attorney to its team who previously worked as Coury's intern. Another judge will now have to step in, and it wasn't clear immediately whether Monday's hearing would be held as scheduled. The court website showed no hearing on the calendar.

The Arizona Democratic Party and the lone Democrat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors sued the Senate and Cyber Ninjas last Thursday. They wanted the recount of the 2020 presidential election won by President Joe Biden halted unless they were given guarantees that voter privacy and ballot secrecy would be ensured.

Cyber Ninjas started the weeks-long recount effort Friday, but it is doing so with little transparency and refuses to allow media or the public to watch the recount being held at the state fairgrounds in Phoenix. Only observers who have had their backgrounds checked by the company are allowed in.

The Florida-based consultancy has no election experience and is run by a man who has shared unfounded conspiracy theories claiming the official 2020 presidential election results are illegitimate.

Maricopa County conducted numerous pre- and post-election reviews to check the accuracy of voting machines, including a hand count of a representative sample of ballots as required by state law.

County officials also hired two auditing firms that reported no malicious software or incorrect counting equipment and concluded that none of the computers or equipment were connected to the internet.

A series of lawsuits filed by backer of former President Donald Trump challenging Maricopa County's election results were all thrown out as being meritless.

The Senate audit can't overturn the results of the election.

Biden won Arizona last year by 10,457 votes and won in Maricopa County, the state's most populous, by 45,109 votes.

Recommended Stories

  • Unorthodox offseason means unusual, unpredictable NFL draft

    About the only certainty in the confounding 2021 NFL draft is Trevor Lawrence going to the Jaguars with the first overall pick. Teams had to rely on Zoom calls to get to know players. “I’ve said this before: what we’re doing is educated guessing,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said.

  • Democratic senators call on Biden to expand Medicare in American Families Plan

    Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and 16 Democratic senators sent President Biden a letter on Sunday calling for his American Families Plan to significantly expand Medicare. Why it matters: The plan, expected to be announced ahead of Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday, is one of several massive proposals brought by the administration to ease mass economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. The White House is expected to propose funding the plan by raising tax rates for the wealthiest Americans, Axios has confirmed. What they're saying: The senators urge Biden to lower the age requirement to receive Medicare — which is available to those 65 and older or younger people with disabilities — and to cover hearing, dental and vision through Medicare plans. "We have an historic opportunity to make the most significant expansion of Medicare since it was signed into law," the senators, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), Dick Durbin (Ill.) and Ben Cardin (Md.), wrote."We look forward to working with you to make this a reality and, in the process, substantially improve the lives of millions of older Americans and persons with disabilities."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Larry Kudlow mocked for claiming Biden will insist on ‘plant-based beer’ amid false attacks on climate policy

    Twitter users ridicule host, warning ‘this could be the end of beef-based beer forever’

  • Liz Cheney says Trump is no longer in charge of GOP

    The House GOP Conference chair says Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are now the party's leaders.

  • Election conspiracies live on with audit by Arizona GOP

    Months after former President Donald Trump's election defeat, legislative Republicans in Arizona are challenging the outcome as they embark on an unprecedented effort to audit the results in the state's most populous county. The state Senate used its subpoena power to take possession of all 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County and the machines that counted them, along with computer hard drives full of data. “I think the activities that are taking place here are reckless and they in no way, shape or form resemble an audit,” said Jennifer Morrell, a partner at Elections Group, a consulting firm advising state and local election officials, which has not worked in Arizona.

  • Vikings CB Patrick Peterson to wear No. 7 for Minnesota next season

    Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson made it official: He will wear the No. 7 for the Vikings next season.

  • 2021 NFL draft profile: Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater

    Everything NFL draft fans need to know about Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater

  • Wisconsin high school becomes big winner of Patrick Peterson’s number change

    Menomonie High School will be getting new shoulder pads as a result of Patrick Peterson changing numbers.

  • Arizona Republicans recounting presidential election votes in Maricopa County

    NBC's Vaughn Hillyard reports from Arizona where Republicans are recounting millions of ballots from Maricopa County by hand from the 2020 presidential election.

  • House GOP leader says Trump 'goes up and down with his anger' and sometimes targets him

    "He's mad at everybody one day. He's mad at me one day," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said of Trump pushing him to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Wipe non-crime hate allegations, says Priti Patel

    People accused of hate incidents that are not crimes should have the allegation wiped from their record, Priti Patel will tell police chiefs as she launches a review into the policy. The Home Secretary has asked the College of Policing to carry out a review into "non-crime hate incidents" which can blight people's careers years after they occur, The Telegraph can disclose. Currently, if an individual is reported for committing a hate crime and an investigation by the police finds no crime has been committed, it will remain on their police record as a "hate incident". This can lead to individuals being disadvantaged in their daily life as the incident can show up on a vetting inquiry such as a DBS check, which discloses a person's criminal convictions when they are applying for a sensitive job. The policy – set out in College of Policing guidance late last year – reignited debate over the impact on freedom of speech and the use of police resources. A Home Office source said: "These so-called 'non-crime hate incidents' have a chilling effect on free speech and potentially stop people expressing views legally and legitimately. If people are found to have done nothing wrong, the police shouldn't punish them." Recording of hate remains mandatory, with no option for the police to dismiss a claim. The College of Policing guidance said social media hate crime must be treated as "priority" and handled by senior officers. Officers were told that even where a crime had not been committed, they should consider visiting the accused at work and it should be recorded as a "hate incident". The recording of a non-crime hate incident on a person’s enhanced DBS check is explicitly written into the guidance, a move that potentially affects over 120,000 people who were recorded as having perpetrated a hate incident according to campaigners Fair Cop. Last month a senior judge questioned the right of the police to record these "hate incidents" against academics who questioned whether trans women were women. Lady Justice Simler said there was "legitimate public debate" over the issues and warned that the actions of officers could have a "chilling effect". She asked whether it was "right" that a feminist academic should have a police report to her name for stating "trans women are not women in the context of that debate". Her comments emerged during the case of former police officer Harry Miller, who was challenging the guidance. Mr Miller, who had a hate incident placed on his record after posting allegedly transphobic tweets, argued that the guidance was unlawful and stifled freedom of expression.

  • NHL Power Rankings: Golden Knights on top; Playoff races to watch

    In this week's edition of the NHL Power Rankings the Vegas Golden Knights take over the top spot while we also look at some playoff races around the league.

  • Reddit sued for failing to pull child sexual abuse content

    Reddit has been sued for allegedly refusing to pull child sexual abuse material despite repeated attempts.

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • 2021 NFL draft profile: Alabama RB Najee Harris

    Everything NFL draft fans need to know about Alabama running back Najee Harris

  • The only reason the 49ers shouldn’t take Justin Fields at No. 3

    If the San Francisco 49ers don't take Justin Fields at No. 3 overall, it should only be because he's not available

  • Arizona Republicans are once again recounting 2020 ballots in the county that lost Trump Arizona

    Arizona's Republican-led Senate in December subpoenaed all 2.1 million ballots from the state's most populous county, plus its voting machines and computer hard drives, for yet another review of November's presidential and U.S. Senate elections. The Maricopa Board of Supervisors, with four Republicans and one Democrat, refused to hand over the materials without a court order, citing privacy concerns, multiple voting machine audits already conducted, and a hand recount of significant ballot samples that affirmed President Biden's victory in the state. A county court upheld the Senate's subpoena Feb. 27. State Senate Republicans took control of the ballots, voting machines, and hard drives, then "handed the materials over to Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based consultancy with no election experience run by a man who has shared unfounded conspiracy theories claiming the official 2020 presidential election results are illegitimate," The Associated Press reports. The audit, which got off to a shaky start on Friday, "has become a snipe hunt for skulduggery that has spanned a court battle, death threats, and calls to arrest the elected leadership of Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix," The New York Times reports. GOP senators acknowledge that the audit, covering two-thirds of votes cast in Arizona, won't change the election outcome. "Critics in both parties charge that an effort that began as a way to placate angry Trump voters has become a political embarrassment and another blow to the once-inviolable democratic norm that losers and winners alike honor the results of elections," the Times says. The Arizona Democratic Party and Maricopa County's lone Democratic supervisor sued to stop the audit, arguing it violates state election laws. A judge on Friday ordered Cyber Ninjas to tell the court how it plans to conduct its audit and train volunteer ballot counters. Cyber Ninjas on Sunday asked the judge to keep its recount process secret, citing trade secrets. Republicans aren't allowing the media to observe the recount, and Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan won't disclose who's funding it, conceding only that it will cost more than the $150,000 allocated by the Senate. One American News Network, a far-right cable network openly supportive of former President Donald Trump and his baseless vote-fraud conspiracies, "has raised money from unknown contributors for the project, and the money goes directly to Cyber Ninjas," AP reports. OAN, the Times adds, has also "been named one of the nonpartisan observers that will keep the audit on the straight and narrow." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersThe death of cities was greatly exaggeratedIs Biden too boring for Republicans to beat?

  • Coach leaves Brazil's Santos 2 months into 3-year contract

    Brazilian club Santos and coach Ariel Holan parted ways on Monday, only two months into a three-year contract. The runner-up of the latest Copa Libertadores was struggling in local championships under the 60-year-old Holan. The 60-year-old Holan decided to leave after angry fans let off fireworks in front of his apartment late Sunday, hours after Santos lost to Corinthians 2-0, club president Andres Rueda said in a news conference.

  • 'This is just a scam': GOP-backed recount in Arizona’s Maricopa County underway

    As President Joe Biden nears his 100th day in office, Republicans are pushing a recount in Arizona’s Maricopa County and hired a cybersecurity firm with ties to Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” movement to conduct the review. Democrats have challenged the recount, and Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) tells Alicia Menendez there are still questions around the validity of the audit. Gallego also weighs in on the Pentagon’s recommendation for oversight committees to handle sexual harassment cases in the military, wh

  • 2021 NFL Draft Preview

    Catch all of our 2021 NFL Draft content right here, featuring props, draft comparisons, rankings and much more. (Scott Horner/USA TODAY Network photo illustration via Imagn Content Services, LLC)