Officials: Grounded ship refloated in Egypt's Suez Canal

This is a locator map for Egypt with its capital, Cairo. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
SAMY MAGDY
·3 min read

CAIRO (AP) — The Suez Canal Authority said a cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early Monday in the Egyptian waterway was refloated and canal traffic was restored.

Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the authority, said the Marshall Islands-flagged MV Glory suffered a technical failure and the canal deployed four tugboats to help refloat it. He said the vessel was being withdrawn to a nearby maritime park to fix the problem.

Rabei did not elaborate on the nature of the technical failure. Parts of Egypt, including its northern provinces, experienced a wave of bad weather Sunday.

Rabei said in a statement that traffic in the canal resumed after the ship was refloated and 51 vessels were expected to pass through the waterway Monday.

Marwa Maher, a media officer with the canal authority, said the vessel ran aground around 5 a.m. local time and was refloated five hours later.

Canal services firm Leth Agencies said the Glory ran aground near the city of Qantara in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia. Satellite tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed the Glory running aground in a single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal just south of Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea.

Leth Agencies later posted a graphic that suggested the Glory, which is owned by Greek firm Primera Shipping Inc., was against the west bank of the canal, pointed south and not wedged across the channel.

It wasn't the first vessel to run aground in the crucial waterway. The Panama-flagged Ever Given, a colossal container ship, crashed into a bank on a single-lane stretch of the canal in March 2021, blocking the waterway for six days.

The Ever Given was freed in a giant salvage operation by a flotilla of tugboats. The blockage created a massive traffic jam that held up $9 billion a day in global trade and strained supply chains already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ever Given debacle prompted Egyptian authorities to begin widening and deepening the waterway’s southern part where the vessel hit ground.

In August, the Singaporean-flagged Affinity V oil tanker ran aground in a single-lane stretch of the canal, blocking the waterway for five hours before it was freed.

The Joint Coordination Center listed the Glory as carrying over 65,000 metric tons of corn from Ukraine bound for China.

The Glory was inspected by the Joint Coordination Center off Istanbul on Jan. 3. The center includes Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian and United Nations staffers.

Opened in 1869, the Suez Canal provides a crucial link for oil, natural gas and cargo. It also remains one of Egypt’s top foreign currency earners. In 2015, the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi completed a major expansion of the canal, allowing it to accommodate the world’s largest vessels.

Built in 2005, the Glory is 225 meters (738 feet) long and 32 meters (105 feet) wide.

___

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Traffic in Suez Canal normal after ship breakdown dealt with- SCA

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Shipping traffic in the Suez Canal was proceeding normally on Monday after tugs towed a cargo vessel that broke down during its passage through the waterway, the Canal Authority said. The M/V Glory, which was sailing to China, suffered a technical fault when it was 38km into its passage southward through the canal, before being towed by four tugs to a repair area, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement. The Suez Canal is one of the world's busiest waterways and the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

  • Suez Canal traffic 'normal' after stuck vessel refloated

    Suez Canal maritime traffic was "normal" Monday after a cargo vessel carrying Ukrainian grain ran aground but was then refloated and towed away, said the Egyptian authority running the vital waterway.

  • Posts falsely claim South Korean ex-president Moon built statue to show 'subservience' to North Korea

    A photo of a tall statue bowing towards North Korea has been widely shared in social media posts that falsely claim it was built by former president Moon Jae-in to show "subservience" to Pyongyang. While the photo does show a statue in South Korea bowing in the direction of its northern neighbour, it was commissioned by a local government tourism office in South Korea's Gyeonggi Province and built in 2016 nearly a year before Moon was elected president. At that time Moon was serving as a local p

  • Path to China Chips Ban Goes Through Korea, Says US Envoy

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is in discussions with Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea to restrict semiconductor exports to China, and it needs all parties to agree on a deal, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said in an interview.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutShip Ref

  • Eagles leading Giants 16-0 at halftime

    The Eagles stumbled in their first two attempts to clinch the NFC East and the top seed in the NFC playoffs, but things are going much better for them this Sunday. Jalen Hurts is back at quarterback, the Giants are playing backups across the board and the Eagles have a 16-0 lead after the first [more]

  • Oil Jumps at Start of Week With China Optimism Spurring Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied at the start of the week amid optimism about China’s demand recovery and gains in wider markets. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalWest Texas Intermediate futures surged above $76 a barre

  • De'Aaron Fox with a 2-pointer vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) with a 2-pointer vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 01/07/2023

  • Teacher charged with abuse after BBC Radio 4 investigation

    Fresh accusations emerge in South Africa against former teacher at Boris Johnson's elite prep school.

  • UN gathering seeks aid for Pakistan after devastating floods

    A United Nations conference on Monday drummed up funds and other support to help Pakistan cope with the fallout of last summer's devastating flooding, which the U.N. chief called a “climate disaster of monumental scale” that killed more than 1,700 people in the immediate aftermath. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres attended in-person, while world leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took part virtually, as many countries chipped in to better help Pakistan pull together an estimated $16.3 billion that's needed to help the country rebuild and recover.

  • China Says Pivot Away From Covid Zero Predated Mass Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- China said it started making major changes to Covid Zero even before nationwide protests widely credited with prompting the shift, as Beijing sought to counter the narrative that President Xi Jinping was forced to abandon a signature policy.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops W

  • Kevin Durant injures knee vs. Heat

    The Brooklyn Nets forward left Sunday's game after Jimmy Butler fell into his right leg while fighting for a rebound.

  • Palestinian PM says Israel quashing anti-occupation protests

    The Palestinian prime minister accused Israel’s new ultra-nationalist government of blocking “even the most non-violent ways of fighting the occupation,” according to an interview published Monday, after Israel retaliated for the Palestinians’ successful effort to enlist U.N. help. Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh's comments to Haaretz came amid a flurry of punitive steps by Israel since taking office late last month, most recently banning the Palestinian flag from public spaces. Israel has stripped Palestinian officials of VIP privileges and broken up a meeting of Palestinian parents discussing their children's education.

  • 49ers observations: NFC No. 2 seed secured with 38-13 win vs. Cardinals

    The 49ers finished the regular-season on a high note with a blowout win over the Cardinals. Next up: The NFC wild-card round.

  • 49ers QB Brock Purdy feels NFL playoff ready after improbable rise

    Brock Purdy knows what is at stake in the playoffs, and the 49ers rookie quarterback ready to rise to the occasion.

  • Howgill Beck: Straightened stream 're-wiggled' to attract wildlife

    Natural bends were added to the beck to create a habitat for bird species, experts said.

  • Cargo ship runs aground in single-lane stretch of Suez Canal

    Bulk shipping vessel MV Glory carrying tonnes of grains from Ukraine to China has since been refloated, though knock-on effects to traffic are expected

  • Under attack from both Republicans and Democrats, Biden tours border

    Amid record-levels of border crossings, President Biden visited the U.S. border with Mexico on Sunday, his first trip to the region since he took office two years ago.

  • American Airlines to discontinue service to Long Beach Airport

    American Airlines announced it will end its service from Long Beach Airport at the end of February.