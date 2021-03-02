Firm U.S. dollar, elevated yields push gold prices to 8-1/2-month low

FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewelry shop in Chandigarh
Sumita Layek
·2 min read

By Sumita Layek

(Reuters) - Gold prices slumped to their lowest in 8-1/2 months on Tuesday, as a stronger dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields eroded investor appetite for the non-yielding metal.

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,711.13 per ounce by 0310 GMT, having dropped to its lowest since June 15 at $1,708.60 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.8% to $1,709.80.

The potential for higher yields is putting pressure on gold, while a stronger dollar is also contributing to its fall, Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets said, adding that a minor retreat in 10-year yields was "too small to count".

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields have come down from a one-year high hit last week, but continue to remain elevated, while the dollar index held near a four-week peak.

"Bond prices are clearly saying that by the mid-year, inflationary pressures will mean that global central banks would have to tighten their policy, while central banks suggest that will not be the case ... if inflation rises, they'll have very little choice," McCarthy said.

While gold is considered a shield against inflation, higher yields have of late threatened that status, since they translate into higher opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no return.

European Central Bank policymakers have been dropping hints that the central bank is ready to rein in yields and prevent a premature increase in borrowing costs for firms and households struggling to cope with a pandemic-induced recession.

Focus also remains on the developments of the $1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief bill that will be debated in the Senate this week.

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust fell to their lowest since May 2020 on Monday.

Silver eased 1.6% to $26.06 an ounce, having earlier dipped to a near one-month low. Palladium slipped 0.2% to $2,345.67 and platinum fell 0.8% to $1,175.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Powell’s Main Concern Remains Jobs Creation

    U.S. Treasury yields have risen more than 50 basis points so far this year, eroding gold’s status as an inflation hedge.

  • 3 Ways To Play The Next Commodity Supercycle

    After a lackluster decade for commodities, a large number of Wall Street analysts is now predicting a broad commodity rally

  • Gold Set for Fifth Straight Drop as Treasury Yields Resume Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased gains, heading for a fifth straight decline as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields advanced.The rate on 10-year Treasuries jumped three basis points, dimming the appeal of the metal, which doesn’t offer interest. The 30-year bond’s yield rose as much as 8 basis points. The moves follow a whipsawing of U.S. rates late last week.Bullion fell more than 6% in February, the biggest monthly drop in four years, as expectations for recovering economies boosted bond yields. Hedge funds and other large speculators have cut their bullish wagers on gold futures and options to the lowest since May 2019, while holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the metal have slid.“Gold is continuing to follow the U.S. bond yield trends very closely,” Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, said in a note.Some analysts say bullion’s allure as a hedge against inflation could eventually help shore up demand.Gold “has responded more to the combination of rising confidence and rising yields than to any fear of untoward inflationary pressures,” StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell said in a note. Bullion still has medium-term tailwinds from “the massive amount of liquidity in the financial system, with trillions of dollars of capital looking for a home.”Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,723.74 an ounce by 2:46 p.m. in New York. Futures for April delivery on the Comex fell 0.3% to settle at $1,723 an ounce. Silver and platinum also declined, while palladium climbed.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Forecast – Expecting a Bottom in Gold this Week

    I view this as an excellent long-term opportunity and believe we will look back at today’s prices as a gift.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Show Signs of Weakness Again

    Gold markets initially tried to rally on Monday, breaking above the $1750 level during Asian trading. However, we have since given back all of the gains.

  • Long-Bond Pain Resumes, Steepening U.S. Treasury Yield Curve

    (Bloomberg) -- Long-term Treasuries resumed their selloff, though trading was more orderly than during Thursday’s troubled session, as stocks rose and investors focused on improved U.S. economic prospects.Yields on 30-year bonds increased as much as 8.1 basis points to 2.23% on Monday, and 10-year rates also climbed. By contrast, shorter-dated Treasuries found support, steepening one of the most widely watched yield curves: the 5- to 30-year gap. Late in the session it was 7.6 basis points steeper, one of the biggest increases since the pandemic began.The upheaval last week, which saw some of the sharpest moves in months, has left many traders licking their wounds as investors try to fathom what the impact of higher rates will be on riskier assets and the trajectory of the economic recovery. During the mayhem Thursday, stocks and bonds both fell significantly, giving off a whiff of panic. But on Monday a more normal pattern emerged with the two assets moving in opposite directions, a more typical reaction to an improving economic outlook.“From a real economy standpoint, the back-up in yields may be early, by a month or two, but looks far from irrational, given the fiscal and vaccine outlooks,” Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank Securities, wrote in a report.Markets may remain volatile in the near term, especially with this week bringing a slew of economic releases such as the monthly jobs report and speeches by Federal Reserve officials. U.S. manufacturing expanded in February at the fastest pace in three years while a gauge of materials costs accelerated the most since 2008 amid supply shortages, data on Monday showed.So far, U.S. central bankers have dismissed concerns about the run-up in yields, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell calling it “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook. But investors are looking for further guidance from him and other officials this week on whether the speed of the increase will elicit any pushback.On Monday, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin played down the Treasury market’s recent volatility, saying that he’s mostly concerned about the labor market. Barkin, a voter this year on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, added that if the driver of long-end moves was news about vaccines, the health of the economy or fiscal stimulus, it’s “a natural reaction.” Powell is set to speak Thursday in what will likely be his final public remarks before a mid-month policy meeting.Solita Marcelli of UBS Global Wealth Management sees the yield curve continuing to steepen. “The path is unlikely to be linear but the bear steepening trend, which is typically associated with better returns for risk assets, should be with us for a while,” wrote the chief investment officer for the Americas region in a Monday report.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Fall on Strong ISM Manufacturing Report

    The dollar rises weighing on gold prices

  • Gold And US Treasuries – Punctures In The Everything-Bubble

    The price of gold early Friday morning this past week touched $1720. At that level it was down $350 per ounce from its high point of $2070 last August.

  • Bond jitters putting markets in 'completely new light', BIS says

    The swift rise of borrowing costs on global bond markets over the last month could completely alter the outlook for financial markets, according to the central bank for the world's central banks, the Bank for International Settlements. In its latest quarterly report, the Swiss-based BIS also noted how wild retail trading-driven swings in stocks such as GameStop recently had helped whip up volatility. The big shift however has been in the U.S. Treasury markets that tend to propel global borrowing costs on the sense that unprecedented stimulus will ignite inflation if COVID-19 vaccines allow economies to fully reopen this year.

  • New England power fight foreshadows divisive clean energy future

    It wasn’t his first choice, but Sean Mahoney isn’t fighting a 150-mile proposed power line sending Canadian hydropower to New England as part of the region’s climate-change goals.Why he matters: Mahoney, a senior expert at the nonprofit Conservation Law Foundation who lives in Maine, is seeking to compromise in a bitter battle over the proposal. Expect more fights like this as President Biden and other political leaders pursue zero-carbon economies over the next 30 years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up fast: Last week, opponents of the $1 billion project got state approval to move forward with a referendum that would effectively kill the power line, if approved by either the Maine legislature or voters. This development poses “significant risk” to the project, according to ClearView Energy Partners, a nonpartisan research firm.What they’re saying: Mahoney said his organization is not opposing the project because the developer made concessions, including financial support for low-income customers, electric-car funding and land conservation.He’s also not fighting it because the line would force some closure of power plants fueled by natural gas, which are the region’s primary electricity source but also contribute to climate change.“Could it have been better? Do we wish it had been a different project with solar, wind and batteries? Absolutely. But this was the reality,” said Mahoney, executive vice president of the foundation.“We’re going to leave our kids and our grandkids with a mess if we don’t make the hard choices.”Where it stands: Responding to a request from Massachusetts as part of its climate goals, Avangrid proposed the project and has begun construction on parts of it, which will send existing hydropower from Quebec through Maine to flow into New England’s grid.Controversy is swirling around 53 miles in Maine’s Western forest, which is used for logging but also recreational purposes. The line requires 54 feet of newly cleared land along that route.Through the public referendum, legislation and lawsuits, some environmental groups and natural-gas companies are — for different reasons — fighting the project.How it works: Electricity is core to climate change action in two ways. Getting as many parts of our economy as possible — like cars, manufacturing and heating — running on electricity makes it easier to clean up those sectors because of increasingly affordable clean electricity.That goal depends on another one: ensuring that electricity is both clean and available. This requires additional planning and constructing way more transmission lines connecting clean energy to heavily populated areas.The big picture: This New England project is the latest strange bedfellows fight over energy infrastructure in America.NIMBYism — not in my backyard — opposition crops up for almost everything because of the general aversion to disruption to one’s home.Although oil and gas facilities have traditionally faced the brunt of energy NIMBYism, rapidly growing renewables aren't immune to it despite helping to combat climate change.This Maine project only exists because another one — called Northern Pass, which would have gone through New Hampshire — failed under similar opposition.These fights look easy compared to a 700-mile power line that would have sent wind power from America’s central plains to its east coast. It failed too, as WSJ reporter Russell Gold writes in his book, Superpower.The intrigue: The strange bedfellows lined up on either side of the Maine project have the makings of a blockbuster drama — if Hollywood found electricity exciting.Environmental groups are divided. The Sierra Club and some local groups oppose it because of the inclusion of existing Canadian hydropower over wind and solar, as well as concerns about forest impact.NextEra Energy, the world’s largest producer of wind and solar, is fighting the project. It operates two natural-gas plants in the region.One opposition group is trying to shield its anonymous donors.Developers include Hydro-Quebec, a provincial government-owned utility whose track record with Canada’s indigenous people is mixed at best, and Central Power Maine, which received the lowest score in a residential consumer satisfaction survey of U.S. utilities.Corporations on both sides are pouring millions into the fight, with the developers so far vastly outspending opponents, according to state disclosures.The bottom line: Despite opponents’ arguments otherwise, the Maine Public Utilities Commission concluded in 2019 that the transmission line would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and electricity costs in the region.What’s next: Environmental groups may try to pressure Biden to further review the project. “This is something that deserves a close look by the new administration,” said Sue Ely, an attorney for one of the local groups opposing the project, Natural Resources Council of Maine.What we’re watching: In another strange bedfellow’s twist, the new administration has so far indicated, via a legal filing, that it agrees with the last one when it comes to this project: It supports it.Editor's note: Amy Harder is vice president of publishing at Breakthrough Energy, a network of investment vehicles, philanthropic programs, policy advocacy, and other activities committed to scaling the technologies needed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. She is launching a new journalism initiative there. Previously full time at Axios, Amy is now writing her Harder Line column monthly as an outside contributor.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bitcoin at 'tipping point, Citi says as price surges

    Bitcoin rose nearly 7% on Monday as risk assets rallied after last week's bond rout cooled, with Citi saying the most popular cryptocurrency was at a "tipping point" and could become the preferred currency for international trade. With the recent embrace of the likes of Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc, bitcoin could be at the start of a "massive transformation" into the mainstream, the investment bank said. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, has restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk and will begin dealing bitcoin futures and non-deliverable forwards for clients next week, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

  • No such thing as 'too much:' Warren Buffett quotes Mae West in defense of stock buybacks

    There are many critics of corporate stock buybacks, but Warren Buffett is certainly not one of them.

  • RBA Doubles Down in Defense of Yields Amid Global Bond Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia doubled down on bond purchases Monday, spurring the biggest drop in yields in a year as policy makers around the world seek to check runaway bets on reflation.The central bank announced plans to buy more than $3 billion of longer-dated securities, following up on a surprise boost in purchases of shorter-maturity debt at the end of last week. Japanese government bonds also advanced while those in New Zealand surged in the wake of an about-face in the American market on Friday.As the global trading day shifts west, yields on German bunds look primed to decline, with attention also turning to bond-buying figures from the European Central Bank. Markets are also awaiting more from key global leaders this week, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will deliver what are likely to be his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting.“The Fed may realize that telling the market that they’re ok with what’s happened is just a red flag to a bull,” said Eric Robertsen, chief strategist at Standard Chartered Bank. “The RBA is in the same camp as every major central bank -- they want their economies to recover but they’re more and more dependent on low interest rates.”This Week: Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line UpBond markets have been pricing in accelerating inflation on expectations of a rapid global economic recovery that will leave central banks unable to maintain loose settings. Policy makers have pushed back, but with trillions of dollars sloshing around economies courtesy of monetary and fiscal infusions and vaccination rollouts, investors have seen rising price pressures on the horizon.U.S. Treasury yields ended an already tumultuous week on Friday with another sharp move -- shifting suddenly lower as traders squeezed in their final business for the month. The 10-year yield dropped as much as 14 basis points amid month-end rebalancing from equities to bonds. They were little changed on Monday during Asian trading.That set the scene for the open of trading in Asia on Monday, with Australia’s 10-year yield immediately dropping 19 basis points. It then dropped as much as 32 basis points to 1.60% after the RBA said it would buy A$4 billion ($3.1 billion) of long-dated bonds -- double the usual amount -- in a regular operation.Read More: Australia Central Bank Girds for All-Out Defense of Yield TargetThe RBA is expected to maintain its broad settings on Tuesday: a key interest rate and three-year bond yield target at 0.10% and a A$100 billion QE program for longer-dated securities. It surprised last month by announcing a second round of QE when the current tranche expires in mid-April and could tweak its buying plans Tuesday.“Markets will be looking for a firm response to the extreme bond market volatility,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “At a minimum, we would expect a step up in yield-curve control for the next couple of weeks, possibly including more purchases on non QE operation days.”Coming Monday: ECB to Prove Whether Pledge to Cap Yields Is More Than Just TalkThe ECB is due to reveal how serious it is about countering rising yields when it publishes its latest bond-buying figures.A significant increase in purchases would show they are backing their words with action. Yet if the amount is little changed it could convince investors to push on with reflation trades, which are effectively bets the ECB will tolerate higher borrowing costs as the economy begins to recover.Based on moves in 10-year German bond futures since Friday’s close, cash bond yields are implied to fall around four basis points from the open.“With the ECB due to report its bond-buying figures today, the RBA meeting tomorrow and a raft of Fed speakers due this week, the risk is central banks fight back and throw some doubt in rates traders’ minds that the earlier hike schedule is mispriced,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. in Melbourne, said in a note.(Updates with outlook for German bond market Monday)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FDA Emergency Nod for J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Heats Up Competition

    J&J's (JNJ) single shot COVID-19 vaccine gets FDA emergency use authorization. U.S. CDC Advisory Committee also recommends J&J's vaccine.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch?

    Forbes lists Kyle Busch as the highest-paid NASCAR driver in 2020, with total earnings of $17.8 million from his salary, race prizes and endorsements and licensing. Net worth: $80 million Read: The...

  • Saudi Shares Drop as U.S. Pins Khashoggi Murder on Crown Prince

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi stocks fell the most in a month, tracking last week’s declines across emerging markets, as traders weighed the impact of a U.S. intelligence report saying Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed off on the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.The Tadawul All Share Index retreated as much 1%, its sharpest decline since Jan. 31. It pared losses to close 0.5% lower. Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Basic Industries, Saudi Telecom Co. and Saudi Aramco dragged the index down the most by points. Stock indexes in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain advanced, while those in Egypt and Israel fell.While President Joe Biden’s administration imposed only modest new sanctions on the kingdom, it’s expected to announce more action on Monday. Saudi Arabia said it “rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report.”“We could see some influence in the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia” Alia Moubayed, the London-based chief economist for Middle East, North Africa at Jefferies International, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “But in terms of flows, unless sanctions hit particular asset classes, I don’t see flows being significantly affected.”Trading in Riyadh was also pressured by wider declines in emerging-market shares on Friday, when the MSCI EM Index fell 3.2% as a selloff in Treasuries triggered a slide in risk assets. Oil, Saudi Arabia’s biggest export, finished 1.1% lower last week.Outflows from the Saudi stock exchange climbed to a record of 6.6 billion riyals ($1.76 billion) in October 2018, the month when Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. It was the biggest monthly drop in foreign holdings since the country opened up its stock market to international investors in 2015.MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:The Saudi index’s decline trims its gain in February to 5.1%Riyad Bank rises as much as 1.9% after proposing a dividend for 2020 of 0.5 riyal per shareDubai’s DFM General Index rises 1%, the most in the GulfAbu Dhabi’s ADX General Index gains 0.6%In Doha, the QE Index climbs 0.3%Ezdan Holding Group rises as much as 5.3% after saying it’s finalizing a bank facility to fully repay a $500 million sukuk maturing in MayShares dropped last week after S&P Global Ratings said the Qatari property developer faces the risk of a default or debt restructuringQLM Life & Medical Insurance jumps 10% for a second session, after Qatar said last week that all expatriates and visitors will be required to have health insuranceGauges in Bahrain and Oman rise 0.1% and 0.3%, respectivelyKuwait’s market is closed for a local holidayFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Column: Biden throws a bombshell at Amazon's anti-union campaign

    Amazon's campaign against a union drive in Alabama has drawn fire from President Biden.

  • Joe Biden Approval Rating Shows Honeymoon Continues — Especially Among Investors: IBD/TIPP Poll

    Joe Biden's approval rating remains at honeymoon levels, a new IBD/TIPP Poll finds. Presidential job approval held near the highest level since June 2009.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.

  • What Realtors Say To Expect From the Housing Market for the Rest of 2021

    The housing market has experienced so many changes within the past year, including some that have never been seen before. Thirty-year mortgage rates hit historic lows at 2.65% the week ending Jan. 7,...