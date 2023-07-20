Firms who provide healthcare to get tax ‘super deduction’

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is looking at introducing a tax relief for firms that provide healthcare - Aaron Chown/PA

Businesses will get money off their tax bill in return for providing healthcare to their employees under plans being drawn up by ministers.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is looking at introducing a “super-deduction” discount for firms that fund flu jabs and regular checkups for staff. The scheme would mean that the more money a company spent on the welfare of its employees, the less tax it would have to pay on its overall profits.

Doctors and nurses retiring from the NHS will be encouraged to take jobs in the private sector so that there are enough medics to deliver the plan.

It is part of a wider strategy drawn up by the Government to crack down on high levels of economic inactivity and get more Britons back to work. Ministers hope incentivising businesses, especially smaller ones, to provide healthcare for their staff will cut the burden on the health service.

Reducing the number of people off work long-term sick, which has hit a record high of 2.55 million, would also bring down the benefits bill.

Mr Hunt said: “Increasing employment raises living standards and helps businesses grow. While unemployment is low by historical standards, there has been a significant increase in the economically inactive following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Maintaining workforce participation is crucial to ensure that we have enough workers to support the future needs of the UK, and maximise productivity growth.”

The planned super deduction would see companies rewarded with more than 100 per cent tax relief when they spent on certain types of staff healthcare.

In particular, the Government wants to encourage firms to pay for regular health screenings and medical checkups to keep their employees healthy. Treatments such as physiotherapy and help with stress and anxiety, would also be eligible, as would reimbursing flu vaccinations.

Relief for employees

Mr Hunt plans to extend relief on benefits-in-kind to the same areas so employees don’t get taxed for receiving care, as is currently the case.

When he was chancellor, Rishi Sunak introduced a 130 per cent super deduction on purchases of plant machinery for manufacturers. For every £1 spent businesses got full relief on the equipment plus an extra up to 25p deducted from their overall corporation tax bill.

Getting more people back into work, including over-50s who retired early, is key to growing the economy and plugging gaps in the workforce. The total number of economically-inactive Britons, meaning those who are neither in a job nor looking for one, soared after the pandemic and currently stands at 8.65 million.

Sickness has accounted for much of the rise, with an extra 438,000 being added to the long-term sick list in the first three months of this year. Mental health problems such as stress, depression and anxiety, and physical conditions like neck and back pain, are the biggest reasons for long-term sickness.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.