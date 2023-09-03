What is FIRPTA — and why does it matter f I'm buying real estate from a foreign seller?

In 2022, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that 24% of international investments in real estate took place in Florida. With its beautiful beaches and endless summer weather, that number probably does not come as a surprise.

As the number of foreign investors continues to rise, it raises the question of what happens when these investors decide to sell. As if purchasing property wasn’t complicated and stressful enough, buying from a foreign seller could throw additional complication into the mix with FIRPTA withholding taxes.

Attorney Stephen Lacey: "FIRPTA stands for the Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act of 1980 and may apply when a foreign person disposes of their U.S. real property interests."

What is FIRPTA?

FIRPTA stands for the Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act of 1980 and may apply when a foreign person disposes of their U.S. real property interests. The term disposition includes a sale or exchange, liquidation, redemption, gift, transfers, etc. FIRPTA allows the IRS to collect an estimated income tax percentage owed by non-citizens and/or non-residents of the United States on their gains or earnings from disposition of their US property.

Determining if FIRPTA applies

The most important step in any potential FIRPTA transaction is determining whether the seller is considered a U.S. person or a foreign person. If the seller, whether an entity or individual, is deemed to be a “U.S. person”, then FIRPTA does not apply. This may seem simple, but there are many situations where this determination can be difficult. When it comes to sellers as individuals, they can be classified as a “U.S. person” if they are a citizen or a resident of the United States, or as a U.S. resident alien solely for tax purposes, meaning they meet the “substantial presence test."

The substantial presence test is a numerical formula measuring the days an individual is physically present in the United Sates over the course the year. To meet the substantial presence test, an individual must be in the United States for a minimum of 31 days in the current year, and 183 days during the most recent three-year period (the current year and two years immediately before). In such situations, the FIRPTA requirements can be circumvented by providing supporting evidence and completing a "Nonforeign Affidavit" at closings.

Who does FIRPTA affect?

When FIRPTA withholdings apply, the buyer bears the greatest burden. In most cases, the person purchasing the property is the designated withholding agent. This agent is required to withhold the estimated tax percentage, typically 15%, of the realized amount of the sale (sale price) and remit this tax to the IRS within 20 days of closing. By reporting the sale to the IRS and paying the tax remittance, the buyer has completed their duties as the withholding agent and is then released of their obligations in the FIRPTA transaction. If the buyer fails to ensure the withholding taxes are paid, they may be held responsible for the outstanding tax obligation, plus penalties and interest.

What are the repercussions?

If a person knowingly or willfully produces incorrect information when completing FIRPTA reporting forms, they can be liable for fines of $10,000. Corporate officers, including title agents and escrow agents, or other responsible persons, including buyers, may be subject to additional penalties equal to the amount of the withholding tax.

FIRPTA is overwhelming and could have buyers second guessing whether getting involved in such a transaction is worth the potential risks. With the help of a knowledgeable attorney and a competent closing team, buyers can rest assured they are abiding by the stringent regulations and avoiding these implications. As with any closing, the best way to mitigate risks is to have an attorney handle the closing from start to finish.

Stephen J. Lacey, JD, LLM, is a member of the law firm Lacey Lyons Rezanka. His practice areas focus on estate planning and probate.

