First 100 days: DA takes aim at offenders targeting children

Apr. 27—A lot has been happening during the first 100 days of Jenny Palmer's term as District Attorney. She has assembled her own team of individuals to address the various aspects of the job and has two investigators with over 45 years of experience between them.

One of the changes she is most proud of is her fight for child victims by dedicating a crimes against children prosecutor, Samantha Pace.

"We really focused on working with victims of child abuse and improving our contact and reporting rate," Palmer said. "We are also making an effort to reach out to them the minute the case gets to our office."

Pace has been an attorney for six years and with the Henderson County DA's office since 2020. This allows the victim to work with the same person from the time they are contacted throughout the legal process to conviction.

Laura Carpenter was dedicated to Assault Family violence and also handles protective orders. She has practiced law since 1991 and works closely with the East Texas Crisis Center. She has been in Henderson County since 2019.

"We didn't add any positions, but we reassigned them to the specific case lists," Palmer said. "We have a dedicated team of prosecutors with a combined experience level of over 90 years."

Two of the new additions are Kenneth Strawn and Bridget Bateman who have both been licensed since 2007.

Investigators include Buddy Hill, former Athens Police Chief with over thirty years of prior experience and Balde Quintanilla who is bilingual with over 43 years as a peace officer. They are both master peace officers.

In addition to raising experience levels and dedicating attorneys to fight domestic violence and child abuse they have worked on programs and relationships within the community.

"We have worked on strengthening relationships with partner agencies, law enforcement and others," Palmer said. "it has been a lot of late nights and everyone is working hard together. We have a team with a lot of experience and passion."

The team has also created a Pre-Trial Intervention Program for low level non-violent offenders with no prior criminal history. The program, if completed successfully under supervision, could potentially dismiss their case.

"This program is an alternative to prosecution, offered by the office, intended to divert certain offenders from traditional criminal justice processing," Palmer said. "This is a program they are supervised and their case could be dismissed after successful completion. There can be no other pretrial intervention prior to this and is only for low level non-violent offenders."

She also hopes to reach out to schools and organizations and provide some education and training opportunities as part of her future goals for the office.

"I would like to put on some training for our partner agencies and for advocacy groups," Palmer said. "and continue to increase our victim contact and keep seeking justice. I am really proud of our office."

Jury trials are scheduled to resume in May.