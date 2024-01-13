First 10th Congressional District forum held on Saturday

(WHTM) – On Saturday afternoon the first 10th congressional district forum was held.

All eight Democratic candidates were at Widner University in Dauphin County. People had a chance to meet the candidates and ask questions.

Some candidates spoke to abc27 about why they would be the best choice for Republican Scott Perry’s seat.

William Lillich said, “I can do that, I can get people to show up, I can get people to vote.”

“We are around PA 10 all the time, we understand PA 10,” said Robert Forbes.

Blake Lynch said, “Our current congressman is too busy fighting culture wars and understanding the needs that are really on the ground here in central PA.”

Incumbent congressman Scott Perry, who is running for re-election, called Saturday’s forum in part quote, a “Race to embrace the failed Biden politics that have left south central PA families struggling.”

