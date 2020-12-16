All 14 people on trial over deadly 2015 Charlie Hebdo Paris attacks found guilty

A woman holds a sign where it says "Charlie Hebdo. All that for this" during a rally in October - Sylvain Lefevre /Getty Images Europe

A French court on Wednesday found guilty 14 accomplices of the French Islamist militants behind the January 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris.

Among the 14 was Hayat Boumeddiene, former partner of Amedy Coulibaly who killed a policewoman and then four people in a Jewish supermarket. He was sentenced to 30 years in jail.

One of three suspects to be tried in absentia, Boumeddiene was found guilty of financing terrorism and belonging to a criminal terrorist network. She is thought to be alive and on the run from an international arrest warrant in Syria, where she joined Islamic State.

Coulibaly was himself an associate of the gunmen behind the deadly attack at the Paris offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in January 2015.

The accomplices were found guilty on different charges, ranging from membership of a criminal network to complicity in the attacks.

Terrorism-related charges were dropped for several of the defendants who were found guilty of lesser crimes.

The trial has reopened one of modern France's darkest episodes, three days of bloodshed that shook France and left 17 dead. The attacks marking the onset of a wave of Islamist violence that has killed scores more since.

The three-month trial three months has been punctuated by new attacks, coronavirus outbreaks among the defendants, and devastating testimony.