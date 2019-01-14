The First 1500 Toyota Supra Buyers Get This Special Launch Edition

From Car and Driver

Pristine examples of the fourth-generation (A80) Toyota Supra have been selling for insane amounts of money lately, and Toyota surely would like the new 2020 Supra to become collectible, too. So the first 1500 A90-generation Supras sold in the United States will be designated as Launch Edition models that come nearly fully loaded and have a few visual tweaks to set them apart.

Based on the Supra's better-equipped 3.0 Premium trim level, the Launch Edition Supra can be had in a choice of three exterior colors: white, black, and red. You'll be able to spot them thanks to the red mirror caps and the matte-black 19-inch wheels. White and black Launch Edition models come with a red leather interior that won't be available on the standard car, while the red Launch Edition cars will have a black leather interior. There's a carbon-fiber plaque on the passenger side of the dashboard; it displays the car's number in the series and bears Toyota president Akio Toyoda's signature. Number 1 of 1500 is a one-off car finished in matte gray with the red interior that will be sold at the Barrett-Jackson auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 19, with proceeds going to charity.



There aren't any mechanical differences for the Launch Edition: it comes with the same BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque. It routes power to the rear wheels through a one-choice-only eight-speed automatic transmission.

Starting at $56,180, the Launch Edition costs $1260 more than the 3.0 Premium model and $5260 more than the base Supra. The only option available is a $1195 Driver Assistance package that adds adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors, and rear-collision warning, which brings the cost of a fully loaded Supra Launch Edition to $57,375.

Those who want to be among the first to get their hands on the Supra will have to go through a Toyota dealer to place an order for a Launch Edition. Toyota won't have any sort of nationwide, corporate-sanctioned order process, so it seems inevitable that some of these first cars will go for over sticker price. They'll start arriving at dealerships this summer.

