First of 2 cold fronts making temperatures drop across Florida. How low will it go?

Ready or not, here it comes.

Cooler temperatures arrived across Florida early Tuesday morning, with temperatures dropping into the low 60s in some South Florida locations as a cold front moved through the state Monday. It was even colder across North Florida and the Panhandle, with lows dropping to 43 in Tallahassee and 49 in Pensacola this morning.

And another cold front is heading our way and expected to drop temperatures even lower Wednesday and into Thursday.

A surge of cooler air is forecast to push south Wednesday. Temperatures across Central Florida could fall into the 40s, with wind chills in the mid to upper 30s north of Interstate 4, according to the National Weather Service, Melbourne.

As if that weren't enough to send Florida residents indoors, an area potentially spanning from Florida to the mid-Atlantic states should be prepared for heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms to close out the weekend, according to AccuWeather.

As another frontal boundary crosses the state Saturday into Sunday, some of the storms could be strong, producing gusty winds, frequent lightning and torrential downpours, the National Weather Service said.

How cold did it get in Florida last night?

Low temperatures expected across Florida Dec. 5, 2023.

Low temperatures across North Florida were expected to reach the low to middle 40s for inland areas, while coastal areas will see warmer temperatures near the low 50s, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Central Florida will see low temperatures in the middle to upper 50s, with coastal areas seeing temperatures in the low 60s.

South Florida will see low temperatures in the middle to upper 60s and low 70s.

Iguanas thrive in Florida's warm climate, and they like to sleep in trees.

But when temperatures hit the 40s, that slows them down or immobilizes them. They stiffen up, lose their grip and fall.

The paralysis is temporary and once temperatures warm up, they head on their way.

Green iguanas are found along the Atlantic Coast in Broward, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties and along the Gulf Coast in Collier and Lee counties, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

While temperatures this week will be colder, they won't reach the 40-degree mark in South Florida that would stun the reptiles.

Weather alerts issued in Florida

Cool and dry conditions are expected for tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s inland and the mid to upper 40s along the coast. pic.twitter.com/r1X7dyDZ0r — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) December 4, 2023

Tuesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday : Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night : Clear, with a low around 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday : Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday night : A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday : A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday : A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Quiet weather is on tap for today. Highs will generally be in the 60s, while lows vary from the upper 30s to the low 40s. Tonight, a cold front will work its way through the region, which will usher in drier and cooler air for tomorrow. #flwx #gawx #alwx pic.twitter.com/mhQNSVNX59 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) December 5, 2023

Tuesday : Sunny, with a high near 64. Light north wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night : Areas of frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday night : Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

🥈2nd longest stretch of NO🌩️t'storms at JAX International ended Saturday 12/2



🗓️ Dry week ahead & cooler - inland frost potential Thu morning#jaxwx #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/vadk0tcIA3 — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) December 4, 2023

Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday night : Clear, with a low around 40. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Thursday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday night : A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

TUE DEC 5 | Today's highs will be several degrees cooler than Monday, staying in the 70s across all of ECFL. We'll stay dry as high clouds will continue to stream overhead. A MODERATE risk of dangerous rip currents continues at the beaches. pic.twitter.com/ovp8BQl03d — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) December 5, 2023

Tuesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West northwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North northeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night : A 20 percent chance of showers after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind around 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night : A 20 percent chance of showers after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West southwest wind around 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Milder temperatures can be expected today, with a noticeable decrease in humidity; afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s can be anticipated. Overnight, cooler temperatures ranging from the 50s to around 60 degrees will be observed. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/9W0DsfprYN — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 5, 2023

Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a northwest wind 18 to 22 mph.

Wednesday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with a north wind 21 to 24 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 11 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 11 mph.

Friday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 11 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Ready for some cooler days?

Ready or not, here they come! Thursday morning will be the chilliest, dipping down into the 30s for some! #flwx 🧥 pic.twitter.com/1LLjiwWzjy — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) December 5, 2023

Tuesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

2023 also continues to be one of the Warmest Years on record across West Central & SW FL with a few sites through Dec 3rd having their Warmest Year-to-Date. Some cooler weather is expected this week, but these potential records will likely continue. #flwx pic.twitter.com/HIP07Jsuil — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) December 5, 2023

Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind around 11 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 11 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night : A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida weather forecast: Cold fronts send temperatures down