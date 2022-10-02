The first 2-story 3D-printed concrete home in the US is taking shape in Houston — take a look at how the 4,000-square-foot house is being built

Hannah

A 4,000-square-foot two-story 3D-printed home is now being built in Houston.

This multi-story home will be the first of its kind, according to the companies behind the project.

Texas is becoming a hub of 3D-printed real estate in the US.

Texas is about to get yet another 3D-printed house.

But unlike its printed predecessors, this upcoming single-family home in Houston will be the first multi-story printed project in the US, according to the companies behind the house.

This groundbreaking two-story construction venture is the result of a two-year collaboration with Cornell University and three companies: Peri 3D Construction, design firm Hannah, and construction engineering company Cive.

If you've been following the rapidly growing 3D printing home construction industry, Peri may sound familiar.

The German manufacturing and construction company has both an arm in 3D printing and a minority stake in Danish construction-tech company COBOD …

… the brain power behind the COBOD BOD2, a popular 3D printer that has been deployed around the world to build units like schools and tiny homes.

and this same printer is now being used to build the upcoming 4,000-square-foot Houston home.

Like other 3D-printed buildings, the two-story Houston project will have uniquely layered walls with curved edges …

… the biggest visual indicators of a 3D-printed home

But unlike other similar buildings, this Houston home will be built using a "hybrid" construction method that combines printable concrete, 3D printing construction tech, and wood framing.

Wood framing may seem like a familiar addition to construction traditionalists.

And that's the point: By integrating the widely used homebuilding technique, the team is able to "increase the applicability" of the tech, according to the press release.

The Houston home will be made up of 3D-printed concrete "cores" that will then be connected by the wood framing …

… a building method that could be used for larger multi-family and mixed-use units in the future, according to the press release.

Proponents of the construction tech believe 3D printers can create homes more sustainably, efficiently, and someday more inexpensively compared to traditional homebuilding techniques.

And it's why homes like these have been popping up around Texas over the past year.

The addition of this home — built for an anonymous client — to Houston's residential community is just one of the many new 3D-printed homes around the Lone Star State.

In March, 3D printing construction startup Icon unveiled the House Zero, an over 2,000-square-foot luxury home and adjacent tiny home in Austin.

Austin is also home to Icon's East 17th Street Residence, a collection of four 3D-printed homes that have since been sold to buyers …

… and will soon welcome a community of 100 Icon 3D-printed houses, which are now being built with homebuilding giant Lennar.

