First 200 Ukrainians to be evacuated from Israel to Romania on Saturday

Yevhen Korniichuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel, has said that the first evacuation flight with 200 citizens of Ukraine on board will fly from Israel to Romania on Saturday, 14 October, the next flight is planned on Sunday.

Source: Korniichuk on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The evacuation of our citizens is as follows: Ben Gurion Airport is operating normally, and about 1,000 citizens applied on the embassy's website, filling out a questionnaire confirming that they are ready to pay the ticket price... The first evacuation flight, that is, the first 200 people whose tickets have already been issued at an absolutely acceptable price, will fly to Bucharest, Romania, on Saturday evening.

Details: According to Korniichuk, the next evacuation flight from Israel will also fly to Romania, and it is planned on Sunday evening.

Korniichuk stressed that the main problem with the evacuation from Israel is that many foreign companies cancelled flights, and the cost of tickets to Europe increased to US$1,000.

The ambassador also stressed that consuls in Israel work around the clock, and first of all, they help those who call from Ukrainian phone numbers, since these are people who do not live in Israel permanently.

He noted that further evacuation flights will depend on demand.

At the same time, the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip did not begin due to tthe closure of the only checkpoint.

According to Korniichuk, everything is ready for evacuation, and the number of people who agreed to evacuate from the Gaza Strip is increasing every hour. As of Thursday morning, 250 people wanted to evacuate.

Earlier, it was reported that the Israeli airline El Al, for the first time in more than 40 years, will fly on Saturdays. In a statement, El Al said it had received the necessary religious permission to operate the flights.

Earlier: In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, reported that the number of Ukrainians who died during the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict increased to seven people.

