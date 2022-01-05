🌱 First 2022 Winter Wednesday Farmers Market + COVID Vax Clinics

Good morning, Catonsville! Let's get you started this Wednesday with everything you need to know going on today in Catonsville.

First, today's weather:

Cloudy. High: 42 Low: 33.

Here are the top 3 stories in Catonsville today:

The first Winter Wednesday Farmers Market is coming to Catonsville's Christian Temple from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. today. The market accepts cash, SNAP, credit, and debit and will feature nearly a dozen local vendors selling fresh produce, specialty food products, flowers, and more. If you can't make today's Market, you can catch a future event every other Wednesday through the end of April. (Catonsville Patch) Baltimore County is hosting four more COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the greater Baltimore area this week. The County has multiple locations for residents to receive their vaccine or booster shot, including White Marsh Mall in Baltimore, Sollers Point Multipurpose Center in Dundalk, and Lansdowne Elementary in Baltimore. Appointments can be made at baltimorecountymd.gov/covid-19/vaccines. (Baltimore County Government) More and more Baltimore County schools are opting to go virtual as the omicron variant surges, but Baltimore City is pushing to keep its classrooms open for in-person learning. Across the County, a total of 28 schools have gone fully or partially remote due to staffing shortages and a growing number of positive COVID tests and quarantines. Although city schools are implementing increased testing protocols, teachers union representatives indicated that staffing shortages and caseloads may rise to a point where "schools will not be able to safely stay open." (WJZ 13)

Today's Catonsville Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Story continues

Today in Catonsville:

Catonsville Winter Wednesday Farmers Market At Christian Temple (10:00 AM)

From my notebook:

The Catonsville Senior Center Council reminds residents that inclement weather announcements for Baltimore County Senior Centers are NOT announced with the list of schools. Media announcements regarding closures or late openings for local senior centers will only be made on WBAL Radio, 1090 AM, WBAL-TV 11, and WJZ-TV 13. (Facebook)

Looking for a new four-legged friend? Meet Rita, Zip, Lucy, and other adorable pets up for adoption in Catonsville-area animal shelters. (Catonsville Patch)

The Baltimore County Police Department has announced they have safely located 10-year-old Zaire Allen, a boy from Owings Mills, MD, who had been reported missing yesterday. (Facebook)

Loving the Catonsville Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

You're officially in the loop for today. I'll see you soon!

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Catonsville Patch