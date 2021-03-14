First of 3 men serving time for 1987 Carl Junction killing released

Andy Ostmeyer, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·6 min read

Mar. 14—The first of three men who were teenagers when they were found guilty of murdering a fellow Carl Junction student in 1987 has been released from incarceration, and the mother of the victim is urging the community to give him a fair chance to prove himself.

Ronald Clements walked out of a Missouri prison last month and returned to this area. Theron (Pete) Reed Roland II is slated for release in August and James Hardy for release in 2022, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

All three were 17-year-old Carl Junction High School students who beat to death classmate Steven Newberry, 19, with baseball bats on Dec. 6, 1987.

Hardy pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge in exchange for taking the death penalty off the table, and Roland and Clements were found guilty of first-degree murder during trials. An appellate court later reversed Clements' original conviction, and he was retried and again found guilty. All three were sentenced to life without parole.

Marlys Horn, Newberry's mother, said last week she is "apprehensive" but added that she wanted Clements to have a chance at a new life upon release.

"I don't really want them harassed," she said. "If this is going to happen, they ought to be given a fair (chance). ... You have to be fair."

She said later: "I really think that is the best thing to do; the community has to accept that. If I can show I can accept it, there is no reason for anybody else not to. If I can live with it, certainly they can too."

Horn said she did not oppose the parole of Clements but said that was only because she was resigned to the fact that he was going to be released.

Clements could not be reached for comment, but speaking through an attorney, Roland said in a statement: "I am thankful for my family, friends and all the various organizations that have helped me and many others earn a second chance at life outside of prison. I am mindful of my past and it is humbling to have experienced the forgiveness and mercy that I have received from people. I know readjusting will be a challenge, but I have (a) great support system and look forward to the opportunity."

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences without parole for juvenile homicide offenders was a violation of the Eighth Amendment's prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment, arguing that minors are different from adults for sentencing purposes. Adults can still be sentenced to life in prison without parole, as juveniles can still be under Missouri law if the case meets more restrictive circumstances.

The Supreme Court in 2016 declared its earlier ruling retroactive, affecting those already in prison.

The court cited research showing that the brains of adolescents are still developing, making them susceptible to peer pressure and more likely to commit reckless acts without considering the long-term consequences. To punish those younger than 18 with the same severity as adults and to then make those sentences mandatory — taking away any discretion to weigh each offender individually — fails to consider that difference or the potential for rehabilitation, the court said in determining that no-release sentences for minors are unconstitutional for all but the rare juvenile whose crimes reflect "permanent incorrigibility."

At the time, 94 inmates in Missouri were serving life without parole for murders committed while they were younger than 18. Many who sought immediate release were denied it, and the state was challenged by the MacArthur Justice Center, which went to court over the issue.

Amy Breihan, an attorney and co-director of the MacArthur Justice Center in St. Louis, said sentencing juveniles to jail for life without parole "ignores all the mitigating factors of youth." Under a measure signed into law by former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, a range of terms is now available in first-degree murder cases involving juveniles: life without parole, life with parole eligibility or a sentence of 30 to 40 years. To impose life without parole, a jury must unanimously agree that prosecutors have proved aggravating factors, such as torture of the victim.

All Missouri inmates already doing time for first-degree murder committed as juveniles had to serve at least 25 years before getting a parole hearing.

Karen Pojmann, spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections, said that the changes did not grant those in prison automatic parole but only stated they were eligible for it.

She also said that before anyone is released on parole, they must be found at low risk to reoffend. As part of the process, those being released receive a parole officer who works with them on reintegrating into society and can provide resources ranging from help finding a job to counseling.

Breihan said the adults when they are released should not be seen as a threat and are "not the same people who walked into DOC 30 years ago. ... Even kids who commit very serious crimes are capable of change."

"I sure hope she is right," Horn said. "I do. ... I hope she is right."

Breihan said her firm worked on both the Clements and Roland cases and that both men subsequently received the equivalent of a high school diploma.

Pojmann said of Clements, "He was the leader of Jefftown Productions," which made public service videos, among other things, including suicide prevention and anti-bullying videos. He taught the impact of crime on victims classes to other offenders," and he participated in other aspects of DOC's restorative justice initiatives in order to help give back to the community.

"He did all the things we want people to do when they are incarcerated," Pojmann said.

For her part, Horn said she remains skeptical of arguments about brain development in minors and added: "I'm apprehensive, but on the other hand, we have to accept what's going to happen."

"I really have misgiving about them getting out," she said, believing the state of Missouri, not the federal courts, is best equipped to assess sentences for juveniles who commit murder or other serious crimes.

She also said she believes the community has a right to know when someone who has committed a serious crime is released, adding of the murder of her son: "It didn't just hurt our family, it hurt the community."

While she went to the parole hearings and did not object to the release dates, she said that is because there was no point in objecting:

"I think it is going to happen. ... It is not up to me. I don't fight things I can't do anything about."

She said her point in attending the parole hearings was to make sure her son was remembered.

"All I talked about was Steven," she said. "I just didn't want them to forget there is a victim."

Recommended Stories

  • Oman blocks audio app Clubhouse citing lack of permit, but some fear censorship

    Oman blocked U.S. audio app Clubhouse on Sunday because it did not have the right permit, authorities said, but some activists described the move as a further erosion of freedom of expression in the Gulf state. "Similar communication applications must obtain a permit from the authority," the Omani Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said. Oman_blocks_Clubhouse was trending on social media in Oman on Sunday.

  • Hungry, angry and fleeing the horrors of war in northern Mozambique

    A BBC team are the first international journalists to reach an area besieged by Islamist militants.

  • Central African Republic votes amid tight security after December violence

    Central African Republic voted at heavily guarded polling stations in a second round of parliamentary elections on Sunday after rebel violence marred December's polls. Voting started smoothly with just slight delays across the capital Bangui, the electoral body said. "So far in Bangui it's going well," National Elections Authority spokesman Théophile Momokoama said by phone.

  • German election year opens with tough test for Merkel party

    Elections in two German states on Sunday pose a difficult test for Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, six months before a national vote that will determine who succeeds the country's longtime leader. Voters are choosing new regional legislatures in Baden-Wuerttemberg, an economic powerhouse region in southwestern Germany, and neighboring Rhineland-Palatinate. Amid discontent over a sluggish start to Germany’s vaccination drive, and with coronavirus restrictions easing only gradually, Merkel’s Union bloc has been hit over the past two weeks by allegations that two lawmakers profited from deals to procure masks early in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • London police under pressure over clashes at women's protest

    London’s Metropolitan Police was under heavy pressure Sunday to explain its actions during a vigil for a woman whom one of the force's own officers is accused of murdering. Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions to gather and protest violence against women, but the event ended with clashes between police and those attending. Home Secretary Priti Patel said scenes from Saturday’s vigil in south London were “upsetting” and she is seeking a full report on what happened from the Metropolitan Police.

  • Israeli PM avoided Saudi airspace because of Houthi missiles

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was deterred from flying to the United Arab Emirates through Saudi Arabian airspace last week because of the threat of missile fire from Iranian proxies in Yemen. Netanyahu, whose comments came Saturday, had called off a visit to the Emirates last week over a spat with neighboring Jordan, which had temporarily closed its airspace to the Israeli prime minister's flight.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for all immigration to stop under Biden and border wall funding in sweeping legislation

    Democrats may introduce a rule change to halt the congresswoman’s stalling tactics

  • ‘Lie for profit alert’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by fellow Republican over ‘gun registry’ claims

    Adam Kinzinger says her ‘outrage and lie-for-money-train drives full steam ahead’

  • Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghan Herat province

    A powerful car bomb near a police station on Friday night killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 others in Afghanistan's western Herat province, officials said. Herat Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali said several women and children were among the dead. He added that at least 53 people, including civilians and security forces, were hurt when a van packed with explosives went off in a crowded part of the city in the evening.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • London police tactics at vigil for slain woman draw scrutiny

    London’s police department is under scrutiny for the way officers handled some participants at an unofficial vigil Saturday night for a London woman whose death led to murder charges against a fellow officer and spurred a national conversation about violence against women in the U.K. Hundreds of people disregarded a judge's ruling and police requests by gathering at Clapham Common in honor of Sarah Everard, 33, who last was seen alive near the south London park on March 3. Everard disappeared while walking home from a friend’s apartment at about 10:30 p.m. and was found dead a week later.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson: Capitol rioters 'love this country' but I would've been concerned if they'd been Black Lives Matter

    "I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law," Johnson said.

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • German regional elections present crunch test for Merkel's party

    German voters looked set to punish the ruling Christian Democrats in two regional elections on Sunday for a long coronavirus lockdown and face mask procurement scandal, denting their prospects of retaining power later this year. Chancellor Angela Merkel, in power since 2005, is not seeking re-election in September and her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is already missing the "Merkel bonus" she has brought them with four consecutive national election victories. The CDU went into Sunday's polling in the southwestern auto hub of Baden-Wuerttemberg and the neighbouring wine-growing region of Rhineland-Palatinate with its poll numbers sliding, exacerbated by the face mask corruption scandal.

  • Australia's Cormann to lead OECD, climate activists dismayed

    Australia's former finance minister Mathias Cormann on Friday announced he won the race to lead the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), disappointing climate activists who said he has blocked efforts to reduce emissions. Cormann takes over as the OECD enters the final stretch of one of its highest profile missions: steering global talks to rewrite rules for taxing cross border commerce for the first time in a generation. Cormann won a tight race, narrowly beating the Danish politician and former European Union trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom who went into the final vote with broad support from most European countries.

  • At least 12 killed in protests in Myanmar; civilian vice-president vows resistance to junta

    Five people were shot dead and several injured when police opened fire on a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, witnesses told Reuters. In Pyay, a witness said security forces initially stopped an ambulance from reaching those who were injured, leading to one death. More than 70 people have been killed in Myanmar in widespread protests against the military's seizure of power, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group has said.

  • Trump was supposed to be a political Godzilla in exile. Instead, he’s adrift.

    Even allies say the president is lacking an apparatus and direction as he sorts out just what he wants to do in his post-presidency.

  • GOP House Leader McCarthy to introduce resolution calling for Rep. Swalwell's removal from Intelligence Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.

  • Trump's Washington hotel echoes to silence of missing Maga crowd

    Once the hub of Trump World in the US capital, with the former president gone it is in danger of becoming a white elephant The Trump International Hotel: ‘ I don’t know anybody who goes there or has gone there,’ said one local author and journalist. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP Once it was like a second White House for the Maga crowd. Now it is in danger of becoming a white elephant. Clobbered first by the coronavirus pandemic, then by its owner’s election defeat, the Trump International Hotel in Washington is reeling from a huge loss of income and prestige. For critics of the former US president, it is welcome proof of how quickly the city is moving on without him. “It used to be the hub of Trump World but I can’t imagine who goes there now,” said Sally Quinn, a local author and journalist. “We don’t even have tourists yet in Washington. I can’t imagine most people staying there when they come. I don’t know anybody who goes there or has gone there.” The hotel opened amid protests in the historic Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue, between the White House and US Capitol building, in September 2016 as Trump campaigned for the presidency. For four years its opulent lobby thronged with diplomats, lobbyists and Trump family members. It was one of the few places in the US capital where “Make America great again” hats were bountiful. But one recent afternoon it seemed more reminiscent of the haunted hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s film The Shining. Steel barriers surrounded the magnificent facade with its five US flags and statue of first postmaster general Benjamin Franklin. A black-coated porter explained that, due to coronavirus restrictions, only people invited by guests are allowed in. When the Guardian called the front desk, a man who identified himself as the manager said, “I’d rather not comment. Thank you for your call,” then hung up. Danish Rozario, left, wheels a guest’s baggage down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Trump Hotel in Washington on 15 January 2021. Joe Biden’s inauguration five days later marked an ominous moment for the hotel’s fortunes. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP The hotel in Washington made just $15.1m in revenue last year, a drop of more than 60% from the year before. Then came Trump’s election loss and impeachment for inciting a deadly insurrection a short distance away at the US Capitol on 6 January, inflicting huge reputational damage. On 20 January, Trump boarded the Marine One helicopter to start a new post-presidential life at his luxury Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, depriving the hotel of one of its biggest draws. A week later, the New York Times reported that the lobby was largely vacant and the waiters and staff members outnumbered the customers. There was little mourning in Washington itself, where Joe Biden secured 92% of the vote compared with Trump’s 5%. Beyond official duties, the 45th president was rarely seen around the city, hardly ever visiting museums or theatres and only ever dining out at the Trump hotel itself. Last month the Washingtonian reported that table 72 in a round booth at the hotel’s steakhouse was perpetually reserved for the president in case he decided to visit on the spur of the moment. The magazine also said it obtained a “Standard Operating Procedure” document for staff to follow whenever Trump arrived. “As soon as Trump was seated, the server had to ‘discreetly present’ a mini bottle of Purell hand sanitizer. (This applied long before Covid, mind you.),” it reported. “Next, cue dialogue: ‘Good (time of day) Mr President. Would you like your Diet Coke with or without ice?’ the server was instructed to recite. “A polished tray with chilled bottles and highball glasses was already prepared for either response. Directions for pouring the soda were detailed in a process no fewer than seven steps long – and illustrated with four photo exhibits. The beverage had to be opened in front of the germophobe commander in chief, ‘never beforehand’. Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, walks into the atrium of his new hotel on 16 September 2016, with his future national security adviser Michael Flynn. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters “The server was to hold a longneck-bottle opener by the lower third of the handle in one hand and the Diet Coke, also by the lower third, in the other. Once poured, the drink had to be placed at the President’s right-hand side. ‘Repeat until POTUS departs.’” Trump always ate the same meal: shrimp cocktail, well-done steak and fries, sometimes with apple pie or chocolate cake for dessert, according to the Washingtonian. “The manual instructed the server to open mini glass bottles of Heinz ketchup in front of Trump, taking care to ensure he could hear the seal make the ‘pop’ sound.” A tray of crisps, chocolates, granola bars, Tic Tacs, gummy bears, Oreos, chocolate-covered raisins and other snacks had to be on hand. The magazine added that Trump once demanded to know why his dining companion received a bigger steak than he did, while first lady Melania Trump once sent back a Dover sole because it was dressed with parsley and chives. The hotel and its steakhouse witnessed a cavalcade of Maga stars from the lawyer Rudy Giuliani to the White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, from the Florida congressman Matt Gaetz to the MyPillow chief executive, Mike Lindell. The former treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife, the British actor Louise Linton, even lived there for a time. Members of the Trump family also figured prominently, a draw for fans seeking selfies, and guests could indulge at “The Spa by Ivanka Trump”, including a “Himalayan salt chamber” and “fitness center with the latest Technogym equipment” – but temporarily closed due to Covid-19. The bar was a place to sit and watch multiple TV screens showing sport or Fox News. It was, in effect, a Trump embassy in this otherwise liberal city. Quinn observed: “He never went anywhere except the Trump hotel and most of his people didn’t so it was just like an occupying army. You didn’t see them and everybody sort of went on about their lives but there was this awful dark cloud over our heads.” In 2019, Trump reportedly tried to sell the hotel for about $500m, but those plans are now said to be on hold. The hotel is nine stories tall and has 263 rooms. A casual look at its website shows rooms available from $476 a night, suites from $1,122 a night and signature suites from $1,316 a night. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey was one of many foreign leaders who found it politic to put money in Trump’s pocket by staying at his hotel. Photograph: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Kevin Chaffee, senior editor of Washington Life magazine, said: “The Trump hotel has been struggling for quite a while and, without him being there, people don’t need to curry favour by staying there. Some embassies had their events there and they don’t need to do that now.” He added: “The bar was like the White House mess but those people no longer have any reason to meet and try to find out what’s happening on the scene because the man is gone. So it must be like a ghost town.” The Trumps left few other traces in Washington. The former president’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, have vacated a mansion they rented in the neighbourhood of Kalorama while working as senior advisers at the White House. The couple have since moved to a luxury condominium in Miami, Florida. Their old house is listed by estate agents as still available to rent for $18,000 a month. It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, spans 5,016 square feet and is a stone’s throw from Barack and Michelle Obama’s home. Jack Shrestha, owner of the Kalorama Guest House, which is a mile away, said: “The residents in my neighbourhood where I live is over 90% Democrats so they’re happy Trump is gone. But I’m a business owner. I don’t take sides. For me, it doesn’t even matter. “Ivanka’s son went to school where my daughter went to school, a Jewish school up in Cleveland Park. So I used to see her drop off the kid out there. We didn’t say much because they had told us not to talk to her and take pictures or anything like that.” Washington is dotted with memorials, monuments and statues of former presidents. Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are already making themselves visible. For now, however, Trump’s hotel ensures that his name remains spelled out in gold letters on Pennsylvania Avenue, arguably America’s most famous street. Quinn commented: “I suspect that whoever does buy it will take down all the gilt and all of the trimmings and turn it into something else that’s very un-Trump-like.”

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.